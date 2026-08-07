Shubham Vishram Kapse

Shubham Vishram Kapse

bowler

Full name:Shubham Vishram Kapse
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2025 Teams

Vidarbha

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst class
Matches2
Innings2
Overs26.0
Balls-
Maidens5
Runs93
Wickets0
Avg0
SR0
Eco3.57
BB0
4w0
5w0
10w0

Batting

LeagueFirst class
Matches2
Innings1
Not outs0
Runs0
Balls Faced6
Avg0
SR0
Fours0
Fifties0
Sixies0
Highest0
Hundreds0

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