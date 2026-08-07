Sidak Singh

Sidak Singh

bowler

Full name:Sidak Singh
Nationality:India
Batting style:left handed batsman

Teams

2026 Teams

Pondicherry

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classT20
Matches17
Innings17
Overs16.425.0
Balls--
Maidens20
Runs85176
Wickets26
Avg42.529.33
SR5025
Eco5.17.04
BB23
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classT20
Matches17
Innings13
Not outs12
Runs144
Balls Faced167
Avg04
SR87.557.14
Fours21
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest144
Hundreds00

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