Sidak Singh
bowler
|Full name:
|Sidak Singh
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|T20
|Matches
|1
|7
|Innings
|1
|7
|Overs
|16.4
|25.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|2
|0
|Runs
|85
|176
|Wickets
|2
|6
|Avg
|42.5
|29.33
|SR
|50
|25
|Eco
|5.1
|7.04
|BB
|2
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|T20
|Matches
|1
|7
|Innings
|1
|3
|Not outs
|1
|2
|Runs
|14
|4
|Balls Faced
|16
|7
|Avg
|0
|4
|SR
|87.5
|57.14
|Fours
|2
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|14
|4
|Hundreds
|0
|0