Sindhu Sriharsha
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Sindhu Sriharsha
|Nationality:
|USA
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|Matches
|3
|28
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|Matches
|3
|28
|Innings
|3
|23
|Not outs
|0
|5
|Runs
|40
|468
|Balls Faced
|101
|520
|Avg
|13.33
|26
|SR
|39.6
|90
|Fours
|1
|47
|Fifties
|0
|3
|Sixies
|0
|1
|Highest
|22
|74
|Hundreds
|0
|0