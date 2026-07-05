Sohel Mohmed Patel
batsman
|Full name:
|Sohel Mohmed Patel
|Nationality:
|Panama
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|4
|4
|Innings
|4
|4
|Overs
|11.0
|11.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|59
|59
|Wickets
|4
|4
|Avg
|14.75
|14.75
|SR
|16.5
|16.5
|Eco
|5.36
|5.36
|BB
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|4
|4
|Innings
|4
|4
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|51
|51
|Balls Faced
|58
|58
|Avg
|12.75
|12.75
|SR
|87.93
|87.93
|Fours
|6
|6
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|22
|22
|Hundreds
|0
|0