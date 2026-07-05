Sohel Mohmed Patel

Sohel Mohmed Patel

batsman

Full name:Sohel Mohmed Patel
Nationality:Panama

Teams

2023 Teams

Panama

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches44
Innings44
Overs11.011.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs5959
Wickets44
Avg14.7514.75
SR16.516.5
Eco5.365.36
BB22
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches44
Innings44
Not outs00
Runs5151
Balls Faced5858
Avg12.7512.75
SR87.9387.93
Fours66
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest2222
Hundreds00

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