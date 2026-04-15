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International career

Amy Ellen Jones is an English cricketer who plays as a wicket-keeper and right-handed batter for The Blaze, Birmingham Phoenix, Perth Scorchers, and England. She made her England debut in 2013 and holds an ECB central contract. On 8 September 2022, following Nat Sciver’s decision to step away from the home white-ball series against India to focus on her mental health and well-being, Amy Jones was appointed as England’s captain for both the WT20I and WODI series.

2013: Amy Jones made her international debut on February 1 in the Women’s ODI against Sri Lanka during the World Cup in India. She scored 41 runs and shared a key stand with Jenny Gunn. On July 5, she debuted in T20Is against Pakistan at Loughborough. In April 2014, she received one of England’s first-ever central contracts.

2014–2017: Jones became a regular part of England’s extended squad, often serving as backup wicketkeeper to Sarah Taylor. In 2015, she joined the England Women’s Academy and trained for the Ashes. In 2017, she was named in the broader group for the home World Cup campaign.

2018: Her international breakthrough came during the ICC Women’s World T20 in the West Indies. On November 22, in the semi-final against India, she scored an unbeaten 53 off 47 balls, earning the Player of the Match award and helping England reach the final.

2019: Jones received a full ECB central contract and made her Test debut during the Women’s Ashes at Taunton from July 18–21. The match ended in a draw, but she impressed with her glove work and composure.

2020: She played in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia, where England reached the semi-final against India, though the match was washed out.

2021: After the pandemic break, she returned as England’s first-choice wicketkeeper and an established top-order batter in both white-ball formats.

2022: Jones represented England in the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup in New Zealand, helping the team reach the final. She also featured in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games. In September, with Heather Knight and Nat Sciver-Brunt unavailable, she captained England in the white-ball series against India, winning the T20Is 2–1.

2023: She played in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa, keeping wickets in all matches and maintaining consistency with the bat. England lost in the semi-final to the hosts in Cape Town.

2024: Jones continued as a core player across formats, featuring in bilateral series and preparations for the upcoming Ashes and World Cup campaigns.

2025: The peak year of her career. On May 30, she scored her maiden international century, 122 against the West Indies in Derby, followed by another hundred, 129, on June 4 in Leicester. Together with Tammy Beaumont, she formed the first-ever opening pair in ODI history, men’s or women’s, to record back-to-back 200-plus stands and centuries in consecutive matches. She also played in the Women’s Ashes Test at Melbourne on February 1 and took part in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup, where England defeated Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

Leagues Participation

Amy Jones has built an extensive franchise career, becoming one of the most recognizable wicketkeeper-batters in women’s cricket.

The Women’s Hundred

Amy Jones has represented Birmingham Phoenix in every season of The Hundred since 2021. She has served both as captain and as a key top-order batter and wicketkeeper. Her leadership and consistency helped establish Birmingham Phoenix as one of the competition’s most stable teams. By the end of the 2025 season, she had played 38 matches, scored 634 runs, and recorded 20 catches along with 14 stumpings.

Year Team Notes 2021 Birmingham Phoenix Debut season, captain, led team to Eliminator stage, top score 64* vs Welsh Fire 2022 Birmingham Phoenix Retained as captain, key top-order batter, and keeper 2023 Birmingham Phoenix Played a full season, with consistent performances despite the team missing the playoffs 2024 Birmingham Phoenix Scored 51 off 36 vs Southern Brave, Player of the Match 2025 Birmingham Phoenix Fifth consecutive season, completed 38 matches and 634 runs

From 2021 to 2025, Amy Jones remained loyal to Birmingham Phoenix, combining stability, leadership, and sharp wicketkeeping throughout all editions of The Hundred.

Women’s Big Bash League

Amy Jones has been one of the most consistent international players in the Women’s Big Bash League, representing several teams over multiple seasons. She started her WBBL journey with the Sydney Sixers, later joined the Perth Scorchers, and spent one season with the Sydney Thunder before returning to the Scorchers.

Year Team Notes 2017–18 Sydney Sixers Made her first WBBL appearances as a top-order batter 2018–22 Perth Scorchers Became the leading wicketkeeper and opener; key part of the WBBL 2022–23 Sydney Thunder Joined the team as an international player during roster rotation 2023–25 Perth Scorchers Re-signed through direct nomination; retained as a central member of the squad

Across her WBBL career, Jones has played 71 matches, scored 1,287 runs at an average of 22.57 and a strike rate of 115.42, with a top score of 94 not out and more than ten half-centuries.

Domestic career

Amy Ellen Jones began her domestic career with Warwickshire Women in 2008, competing in both the Women’s County Championship and the T20 Cup. Over the years, she became one of Warwickshire’s leading players, opening the innings regularly and contributing key runs. Her consistent form helped the team win the County T20 Cup in 2019.

From 2016 to 2019, she represented Loughborough Lightning in the Kia Super League, appearing in all four editions of the tournament and forming part of a strong core alongside players like Nat Sciver and Elyse Villani. When the new regional system replaced the Super League, Jones joined The Blaze (previously Lightning) in 2020, continuing to compete in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy and Charlotte Edwards Cup as one of the team’s senior professionals.

Outside England, Jones also played for Western Australia Women in the Women’s National Cricket League (WNCL), balancing those commitments with her Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) seasons. She became a regular in the WBBL, first featuring for Sydney Sixers and Sydney Thunder, before establishing herself with the Perth Scorchers in 2018. With the Scorchers, she played a key role in their WBBL|07 (2021/22) title win and continues to represent the team as a key overseas player as of 2025.

Records and achievements

Amy Jones has built an accomplished career as both a wicketkeeper and batter across international, domestic, and franchise cricket.

Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL): Played 71 matches, batted in 64 innings, scored 1,287 runs with a highest score of 80, an average of 22.57, and a strike rate of 115.42.

Test Records (ESPNcricinfo):

Holds the second-highest number of dismissals (6) in a single Women’s Test innings.



Ranks first for most catches (6) in one Test innings.



Recorded the most byes conceded (23) in a single Women’s Test innings.

List A Domestic Career (CricketArchive): Featured in 212 matches, scoring 5,582 runs with 8 centuries, 30 fifties, and a highest score of 163 not out. Behind the stumps, she has completed 165 catches and 81 stumpings.

The Hundred (Birmingham Phoenix): Played 38 matches, batted in 37 innings, and scored 634 runs with a highest score of 51, averaging around 20.45, along with 20 catches and 14 stumpings.

Kia Super League (Loughborough Lightning): Appeared in 31 matches, scoring 636 runs at an average of 25.44, including a top score of 74 not out, with eight catches and 19 stumpings.

International Debuts:

ODI: February 1, 2013, vs Sri Lanka



T20I: July 5, 2013, vs Pakistan



Test: July 18, 2019, vs Australia

WBBL Debut: January 13, 2017, for Perth Scorchers

Personal life

Amy Jones is known for her calm personality and professionalism, both on and off the field. Despite her visibility as an international cricketer, she keeps her private life largely away from public attention, with only limited verified details shared through official sources and cricket media.

Finance

Amy Jones’s income primarily comes from her England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) central contract, match fees, participation in The Hundred and Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL), and equipment sponsorships. The ECB introduced new professional contracts in 2025 with equal base salaries for men’s and women’s players, though individual figures remain confidential. In The Hundred, top female players earn up to £65,000 per season, while in the WBBL, their pay tier as international players likely falls in the Platinum–Gold range (AU$90,000–110,000). Her verified sponsorship partner is Gunn & Moore (GM) cricket equipment, which she regularly promotes on her social media accounts.

Family

Amy Jones is engaged to Piepa Cleary, an Australian cricketer who has represented the Perth Scorchers and Sydney Thunder. Their engagement was confirmed through media reports and social media posts in 2024. Her mother, Helen Jones, passed away in March 2023, an event Amy later spoke about in interviews, mentioning how cricket helped her through that period. There is no verified information about marriage or children in reputable cricket or news sources.

Scandals

Amy Jones has maintained a clean reputation throughout her career. The only on-field moment occasionally mentioned occurred in January 2020, during a T20I against India, when she claimed a catch later overturned on review. She immediately apologized and clarified the misunderstanding. The incident was widely recognized as an honest mistake rather than a controversy.

Fans

Amy Jones has a verified Instagram account (@amyjones313) with approximately 85,000 followers, where she shares cricket-related posts and team highlights. She is frequently featured on England Cricket’s official X/Twitter account, particularly around her 100th ODI appearance and Player of the Series milestones. Her respectful demeanor and consistent performances have earned her strong support from fans in both England and Australia, especially among followers of Perth Scorchers and Birmingham Phoenix, where she serves as a key player and fan favorite.