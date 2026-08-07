Subramaniam Badrinath News View all If you are interested in knowing everything about the latest achievements of cricketer Subramaniam Badrinath, we invite you to familiarize yourself with the most relevant information: results of past matches, incidents on the playing field. Shivam Dubes T20I Spot Under Scanner After Ex-India Stars Remark The spot of Shivam Dube in India's T20I side has been questioned by Subramanian Badrinath. He talked about Dude's performances for the team in the T20I series against England. Along with that, he also called for the comeback of Krunal Pandya in the Indian team. Subramaniam Badrinath Commentary Row Begins After Badrinaths Remarks on Krunal Pandya Subramaniam Badrinath Irfan Pathan becomes fourth ‘India Legends’ player to test COVID-19 positive Subramaniam Badrinath S Badrinath becomes latest participant from Road Safety Series to test COVID positive Subramaniam Badrinath IND vs AUS | India is missing having top-order batsmen who can bowl a bit, reckons S Badrinath

International career

Subramaniam Badrinath, born on August 30, 1980, was an Indian cricketer known for his skills as a middle-order batsman. He played for various domestic teams, including Tamil Nadu, Vidarbha, Hyderabad, and South Zone. Badrinath also represented Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL.

Badrinath was part of India's 30-man provisional squad for the 2007 Cricket World Cup, but he did not make it to the final team. His performances in domestic cricket were solid, and he earned a reputation for his consistency.

Even though Badrinath did not play a lot of international matches, his career remains important in Indian cricket. His time in domestic cricket and the IPL showed his ability and commitment to the game. He also played for the Indian Board President's XI several times, cementing his place as a respected cricketer.

2008

August 20: Badrinath debuted in ODI cricket for India against Sri Lanka in Dambulla. He scored 27 not out, which helped India win the match.

2010

February 6-9: Badrinath played his first Test match for India against South Africa at VCA Stadium, Nagpur. He scored 50 runs on debut.

February 14-18: His last Test match came in the series against South Africa at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. He scored only 1 run in his only innings, marking the end of his short Test career.

2011

June 4: Badrinath played his only T20I match against the West Indies at Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain. He scored 43 runs and won the Man of the Match award in India’s victory.

June 13: His last ODI match was against the West Indies at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound. He scored a total of 72 runs in 7 ODIs, with his best score being 27.

2012

Badrinath was called to join the Test squad as a replacement for V.V.S. Laxman in the series against New Zealand. However, he did not play in the match.

Leagues Participation

Subramaniam Badrinath participated in the Indian Premier League (IPL) during his career. Below, we take a look at his performance in the league.

Indian Premier League

Subramaniam Badrinath played in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) from 2008 to 2013. He was known for his steady play in the middle order, often coming in when the team lost early wickets. Badrinath helped CSK win two IPL titles in 2010 and 2011, and he was part of the team that won the Champions League Twenty20 title in 2010. During his IPL career, he scored 1441 runs in six seasons at an average of just over 30.

In 2014, CSK did not keep him, and he went unsold in the auction. In 2015, he was picked by Royal Challengers Bangalore but did not play any matches that season.

Year Team Notes 2008 Chennai Super Kings Debuted in the first IPL season. Played an important role in the middle order. 2009 Chennai Super Kings Continued his role as a steady middle-order batsman. 2010 Chennai Super Kings Scored 53 runs off 36 balls in a key match against Kings XI Punjab. Helped the team win the IPL title. 2011 Chennai Super Kings Scored 356 runs and helped CSK win their second IPL title. 2012 Chennai Super Kings Played a consistent role, stabilizing the batting in tough situations. 2013 Chennai Super Kings Continued his steady play, though the team's lineup changed. 2014 N/A Not retained by CSK and went unsold at the IPL auction. 2015 Royal Challengers Bangalore Picked by RCB, but did not play any games that season.

Badrinath’s calmness in tough situations made him an important player for CSK during his time in the IPL.

Domestic career

Badrinath began his domestic cricket career in the 2000-01 season with Tamil Nadu. He scored more than 10,000 runs in first-class cricket, including 32 centuries. Badrinath was an important player for Tamil Nadu, helping the team reach the Ranji Trophy finals three times, in 2002-03, 2003-04, and 2011-12. Known for his strong technique and ability to stabilize the innings, he became a reliable middle-order batsman. In the 2005-06 season, he scored 636 runs and nearly topped the Ranji Trophy batting charts.

His performances earned him a spot on the India A team for tours to Zimbabwe, Kenya, and South Africa. Badrinath was also selected for the Indian ODI squad in 2007, but he did not play in the series. He continued to perform well in domestic cricket and made his Test debut in 2010 after a year of strong performances.

After 14 years with Tamil Nadu, Badrinath joined Vidarbha for the 2014-15 Ranji season. He captained Vidarbha and led them to the quarterfinals in the 2015-16 season. In the 2016-17 season, he moved to Hyderabad and became the captain, taking the team to the quarterfinals once again.

Badrinath retired from cricket in August 2018. Throughout his career, he remained a consistent performer and a respected leader in Indian domestic cricket.

Records and achievements

Badrinath had a successful cricket career with several achievements. Here are his key records:

10,000 First-Class Runs – Achieved in 2016.

Man of the Match (2011) – Scored 43 runs in a T20I against the West Indies, helping India win.

Two IPL Titles – Won in 2010 and 2011 with Chennai Super Kings.

Champions League Twenty20 Title (2010) – Won with Chennai Super Kings.

Ranji Trophy Finals – Reached the final three times with Tamil Nadu in 2002-03, 2003-04, and 2011-12.

2005-06 Season – Scored 636 runs in seven matches with an average of 80, nearly topping the Ranji Trophy batting chart.

Highest Individual Score in Ranji Trophy (2009) – Scored 250 runs against Mumbai.

Personal life

Subramaniam Badrinath keeps his life private, but here are some details about him.

Family

Badrinath was born on August 30, 1980, in Madras, Tamil Nadu. He is from a Tamil Brahmin family. His parents are S Subramaniam and Karpakam. He went to Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan for school and studied at Guru Nanak College in Chennai. Badrinath is married to Suneethi Pinglay. They have children, but details about them are kept private.

Finances

As of March 2025, Badrinath’s net worth is around $4.95 million.

Scandals

Badrinath was involved in a few controversies. In 2024, he criticized Rohit Sharma's leadership after India lost to South Africa. Badrinath questioned Sharma’s captaincy in a video on his YouTube channel. In 2023, Badrinath also posted a comment on social media about Rohit Sharma’s loss to Pakistan in the 2023 Asian Cup. He shared a meme from the Tamil movie Chennai 600028 to poke fun at the situation.

Fans

Badrinath has a strong fan following. He has around 370,000 followers on Instagram. In 2020, Badrinath posted a photo with Tamil comedian Gundamani after meeting him at a dental clinic. He added a line from one of Gundamani's famous movies Suriyan (1992) to the post.