Sumanta Anil Gupta
all rounder
|Full name:
|Sumanta Anil Gupta
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|6
|4
|Innings
|0
|3
|4
|Overs
|0
|4.0
|7.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|27
|53
|Wickets
|0
|0
|2
|Avg
|0
|0
|26.5
|SR
|0
|0
|21
|Eco
|0
|6.75
|7.57
|BB
|0
|0
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|6
|4
|Innings
|2
|6
|1
|Not outs
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|2
|121
|3
|Balls Faced
|11
|147
|3
|Avg
|1
|20.16
|3
|SR
|18.18
|82.31
|100
|Fours
|0
|8
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|2
|0
|Highest
|1
|25
|3
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0