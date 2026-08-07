Sumanta Anil Gupta

Sumanta Anil Gupta

all rounder

Full name:Sumanta Anil Gupta
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Bengal

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches164
Innings034
Overs04.07.0
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs02753
Wickets002
Avg0026.5
SR0021
Eco06.757.57
BB001
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches164
Innings261
Not outs000
Runs21213
Balls Faced111473
Avg120.163
SR18.1882.31100
Fours080
Fifties000
Sixies020
Highest1253
Hundreds000

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