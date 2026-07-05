Sushant Modani
batsman
|Full name:
|Sushant Modani
|Nationality:
|USA
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|31
|5
|31
|5
|Innings
|2
|1
|2
|1
|Overs
|2.0
|1.0
|2.0
|1.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|6
|2
|6
|2
|Wickets
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Avg
|0
|2
|0
|2
|SR
|0
|6
|0
|6
|Eco
|3
|2
|3
|2
|BB
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|31
|5
|31
|5
|Innings
|31
|4
|31
|4
|Not outs
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Runs
|831
|93
|831
|93
|Balls Faced
|1329
|68
|1329
|68
|Avg
|26.8
|31
|26.8
|31
|SR
|62.52
|136.76
|62.52
|136.76
|Fours
|73
|5
|73
|5
|Fifties
|6
|1
|6
|1
|Sixies
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Highest
|111
|50
|111
|50
|Hundreds
|1
|0
|1
|0