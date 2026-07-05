Sushant Modani

Sushant Modani

batsman

Full name:Sushant Modani
Nationality:USA

Teams

2023 Teams

New England Eagles

USA

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches315315
Innings2121
Overs2.01.02.01.0
Balls----
Maidens0000
Runs6262
Wickets0101
Avg0202
SR0606
Eco3232
BB0101
4w0000
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches315315
Innings314314
Not outs0101
Runs8319383193
Balls Faced132968132968
Avg26.83126.831
SR62.52136.7662.52136.76
Fours735735
Fifties6161
Sixies3333
Highest1115011150
Hundreds1010

Another Players

Ramdihal, Hemendra

Ramdihal, Hemendra

Parmar, Shrey

Parmar, Shrey

Mazhar, Rizwan

Mazhar, Rizwan

Krishnamurthi, Sanjay Prasad

Krishnamurthi, Sanjay Prasad

Rafiq, Usman

Rafiq, Usman

Pathan, Rayyan

Pathan, Rayyan

Ali, Azher

Ali, Azher

Ganishan, Shaswath

Ganishan, Shaswath

Homraj, Akshay

Homraj, Akshay

Theron, Rusty

Theron, Rusty