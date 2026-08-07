Swastik Samal
batsman
|Full name:
|Swastik Samal
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|3
|2
|Innings
|1
|0
|0
|Overs
|1.0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|10
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|10
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|3
|2
|Innings
|2
|3
|2
|Not outs
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|1
|34
|8
|Balls Faced
|15
|56
|10
|Avg
|0.5
|11.33
|4
|SR
|6.66
|60.71
|80
|Fours
|0
|5
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|1
|0
|Highest
|1
|12
|8
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0