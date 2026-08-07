Swastik Samal

Swastik Samal

batsman

Full name:Swastik Samal
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Odisha

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches232
Innings100
Overs1.000
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs1000
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco1000
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches232
Innings232
Not outs000
Runs1348
Balls Faced155610
Avg0.511.334
SR6.6660.7180
Fours050
Fifties000
Sixies010
Highest1128
Hundreds000

Another Players

Dhupar, Rajesh Rajeev

Dhupar, Rajesh Rajeev

Prasad Roul, Sunil Kumar Sarada

Prasad Roul, Sunil Kumar Sarada

Pattnaik, Sandeep Pradeep

Pattnaik, Sandeep Pradeep

Singh, Prayash Kumar

Singh, Prayash Kumar

Pradhan, Debabrata Babrubahan

Pradhan, Debabrata Babrubahan

Yadav, Abhishek

Yadav, Abhishek

Beg, Mushtaq

Beg, Mushtaq

Pradhan, Suryakant Basudev

Pradhan, Suryakant Basudev

Pattanaik, Rakesh

Pattanaik, Rakesh

Mishra, Shantanu

Mishra, Shantanu