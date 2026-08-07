Tarun Sai Nethula
bowler
|Full name:
|Tarun Sai Nethula
|Nationality:
|New zealand
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|leg break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|5
|80
|69
|71
|Innings
|5
|130
|66
|69
|Overs
|44.0
|2515.3
|586.5
|245.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|3
|281
|17
|2
|Runs
|249
|9040
|3047
|1880
|Wickets
|5
|245
|104
|76
|Avg
|49.8
|36.89
|29.29
|24.73
|SR
|52.8
|61.6
|33.85
|19.4
|Eco
|5.65
|3.59
|5.19
|7.64
|BB
|2
|11
|5
|6
|4w
|0
|18
|4
|1
|5w
|0
|11
|1
|1
|10w
|0
|2
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|5
|80
|69
|71
|Innings
|3
|108
|50
|25
|Not outs
|1
|22
|18
|8
|Runs
|12
|1692
|568
|139
|Balls Faced
|11
|3569
|671
|132
|Avg
|6
|19.67
|17.75
|8.17
|SR
|109.09
|47.4
|84.64
|105.3
|Fours
|1
|224
|42
|8
|Fifties
|0
|3
|1
|0
|Sixies
|0
|11
|14
|4
|Highest
|9
|108
|51
|27
|Hundreds
|0
|1
|0
|0