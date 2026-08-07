Tarun Sai Nethula

Tarun Sai Nethula

bowler

Full name:Tarun Sai Nethula
Nationality:New zealand
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:leg break right arm

Teams

2026 Teams

Northern Brave

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiFirst classList aT20
Matches5806971
Innings51306669
Overs44.02515.3586.5245.5
Balls----
Maidens3281172
Runs249904030471880
Wickets524510476
Avg49.836.8929.2924.73
SR52.861.633.8519.4
Eco5.653.595.197.64
BB21156
4w01841
5w01111
10w0200

Batting

LeagueOdiFirst classList aT20
Matches5806971
Innings31085025
Not outs122188
Runs121692568139
Balls Faced113569671132
Avg619.6717.758.17
SR109.0947.484.64105.3
Fours1224428
Fifties0310
Sixies011144
Highest91085127
Hundreds0100

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