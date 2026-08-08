Theodore Kwame Joseph

Theodore Kwame Joseph

wicket keeper

Full name:Theodore Kwame Joseph
Nationality:Ghana

Teams

2026 Teams

Ghana

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches2121
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches2121
Innings1212
Not outs33
Runs7878
Balls Faced7878
Avg8.668.66
SR100100
Fours88
Fifties00
Sixies11
Highest2222
Hundreds00

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