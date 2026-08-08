Theodore Kwame Joseph
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Theodore Kwame Joseph
|Nationality:
|Ghana
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|21
|21
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|21
|21
|Innings
|12
|12
|Not outs
|3
|3
|Runs
|78
|78
|Balls Faced
|78
|78
|Avg
|8.66
|8.66
|SR
|100
|100
|Fours
|8
|8
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|1
|Highest
|22
|22
|Hundreds
|0
|0