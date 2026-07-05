Thomas Anthony Wood

Thomas Anthony Wood

batsman

Full name:Thomas Anthony Wood
Nationality:England
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2024 Teams

Derbyshire

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches121715
Innings064
Overs022.06.0
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs012556
Wickets031
Avg041.6656
SR04436
Eco05.689.33
BB011
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches121715
Innings201514
Not outs002
Runs217299460
Balls Faced572312327
Avg10.8519.9338.33
SR37.9395.83140.67
Fours284152
Fifties002
Sixies0310
Highest31109110
Hundreds011

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