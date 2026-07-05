Thomas Anthony Wood
batsman
|Full name:
|Thomas Anthony Wood
|Nationality:
|England
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|12
|17
|15
|Innings
|0
|6
|4
|Overs
|0
|22.0
|6.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|125
|56
|Wickets
|0
|3
|1
|Avg
|0
|41.66
|56
|SR
|0
|44
|36
|Eco
|0
|5.68
|9.33
|BB
|0
|1
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|12
|17
|15
|Innings
|20
|15
|14
|Not outs
|0
|0
|2
|Runs
|217
|299
|460
|Balls Faced
|572
|312
|327
|Avg
|10.85
|19.93
|38.33
|SR
|37.93
|95.83
|140.67
|Fours
|28
|41
|52
|Fifties
|0
|0
|2
|Sixies
|0
|3
|10
|Highest
|31
|109
|110
|Hundreds
|0
|1
|1