Thomas Christopher Martin

Thomas Christopher Martin

batsman

Full name:Thomas Christopher Martin
Nationality:Luxembourg

Teams

2024 Teams

Luxembourg

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches22
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches22
Innings22
Not outs00
Runs2323
Balls Faced2424
Avg11.511.5
SR95.8395.83
Fours22
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest1212
Hundreds00

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