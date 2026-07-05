Thomas Kaber
all rounder
|Full name:
|Thomas Kaber
|Nationality:
|South Africa
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|63
|56
|30
|Innings
|112
|55
|29
|Overs
|1437.5
|420.5
|79.4
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|173
|14
|0
|Runs
|5472
|2111
|573
|Wickets
|208
|79
|25
|Avg
|26.3
|26.72
|22.92
|SR
|41.47
|31.96
|19.12
|Eco
|3.8
|5.01
|7.19
|BB
|10
|5
|3
|4w
|10
|1
|0
|5w
|12
|4
|0
|10w
|1
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|63
|56
|30
|Innings
|83
|42
|22
|Not outs
|15
|6
|5
|Runs
|2328
|746
|292
|Balls Faced
|4927
|958
|237
|Avg
|34.23
|20.72
|17.17
|SR
|47.24
|77.87
|123.2
|Fours
|299
|65
|16
|Fifties
|11
|3
|1
|Sixies
|17
|12
|12
|Highest
|138
|88
|57
|Hundreds
|3
|0
|0