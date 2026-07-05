Thomas Kaber

Thomas Kaber

all rounder

Full name:Thomas Kaber
Nationality:South Africa

Teams

2026 Teams

Garden Route Badgers

Mi Cape Town

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches635630
Innings1125529
Overs1437.5420.579.4
Balls---
Maidens173140
Runs54722111573
Wickets2087925
Avg26.326.7222.92
SR41.4731.9619.12
Eco3.85.017.19
BB1053
4w1010
5w1240
10w100

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches635630
Innings834222
Not outs1565
Runs2328746292
Balls Faced4927958237
Avg34.2320.7217.17
SR47.2477.87123.2
Fours2996516
Fifties1131
Sixies171212
Highest1388857
Hundreds300

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