International career

Duan Jansen was born on 1 May 2000. He joined the South African national cricket team after doing well in domestic matches. Since his first game, he impressed fans and selectors with strong bowling and good performance under pressure.

2022: Jansen got his first chance to play for South Africa. He played his first ODI match in July. He took important wickets and showed he could be a dependable bowler.

2023: Jansen had his best T20 match, taking 4 wickets for 22 runs. He also helped South Africa win key games in the ICC World Cup qualifiers. This helped the team earn a spot in the World Cup.

Leagues Participation

Duan Jansen plays in important cricket leagues in different countries. In 2023, he joined the Mumbai Indians team in the Indian Premier League. Before that, in 2022, he played for the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots in the Caribbean Premier League. For the 2023–2024 season, he is part of the MI Cape Town team in the SA20 league.

Indian Premier League

In 2023, the Mumbai Indians bought Duan Jansen at his base price in the IPL auction. He played his first IPL match in the fourth game of the season against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. This was an important moment for the Jansen family. Duan is a left-arm fast bowler and twin brother of Marco Jansen. This gave him a chance to show his skill on a big stage.

Year Team Notes 2023 Mumbai Indians Bought at base price; debuted in 4th match vs Kolkata Knight Riders at Wankhede Stadium

Caribbean Premier League

Duan Jansen played in the Caribbean Premier League in 2022. He was part of the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots team. His bowling helped the team win the 6ixty tournament.

Year Team Notes 2022 St Kitts & Nevis Patriots Helped team win 6ixty tournament

SA20

Duan Jansen played for MI Cape Town in the 2023–2024 season. In a match against Pretoria Capitals on 4 February 2023, he took 2 wickets and earned 8 points. In another match against Durban Super Giants on 2 February 2023, he took 1 wicket and earned no points.

Year Team Notes 2023–2024 MI Cape Town Took 2 wickets vs Pretoria Capitals (8 points); 1 wicket vs Durban Super Giants (0 points)

Domestic career

Duan Jansen started playing domestic cricket in South Africa for North West. He played his first first-class match on 10 January 2019 against S West D at Potchefstroom. He played 20 first-class matches. He scored 540 runs and took 36 wickets in those games.

He played his first List A match on 20 January 2019 against Free State in Bloemfontein. He played 16 List A matches. In these games, he scored 99 runs and took 19 wickets.

In September 2019, Duan played his first T20 match for Free State against Northerns. So far, he played 31 T20 matches. He scored 266 runs and took 24 wickets in T20 games.

In 2021, he joined the North West team again for the new season.

Duan’s twin brother Marco also played for North West and now plays for South Africa’s national team. In 2022, Duan joined the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots team in the Caribbean Premier League. He helped the team win the 6ixty tournament by taking many wickets.

In the 2023–2024 SA20 league, Duan played for MI Cape Town. In one game against Pretoria Capitals in February 2023, he took 2 wickets and earned 8 points. In another game against Durban Super Giants, he took 1 wicket but did not score points.

Some matches are planned for him in 2025, including a List A game between North West and Warriors at Potchefstroom.

Records and achievements

Duan Jansen has reached many important points in his cricket career. He took many wickets in One Day Internationals (ODIs) and T20 matches. He also stopped batsmen from scoring many runs. In Test matches, he bowled long spells and kept pressure on the batsmen.

In 2022, Jansen played his first ODI and took important wickets for South Africa.

In 2023, he took 4 wickets for 22 runs in a T20 match. This is his best bowling in that format so far.

In 2023, he played in the ICC World Cup qualifiers. His good bowling helped South Africa reach the World Cup.

Personal life

Duan Jansen comes from a sports family. He has a twin brother named Marco. Both brothers bowl fast using their tall height. Their father, Koos Jansen, played rugby for the Free State Cheetahs.

Family

Duan has one brother, Marco, who also plays cricket for South Africa.

Finance

In 2025, Duan’s wealth is around 750,000 US dollars or more.

Scandals

No scandals are linked to Duan Jansen.

Fans

Duan has about 51,000 followers on Instagram.