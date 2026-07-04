International career

Timothy James Gerard Pringle was born on 29 August 2002 and plays cricket for the Netherlands national team. He has been part of the team since 2022 and bowls left-arm orthodox spin.

Tim's journey in cricket started early. His father, a former New Zealand cricketer, introduced him to the sport. Over time, Tim's talent helped him rise through the ranks, and he became a key player for the Netherlands.

In the 2024 T20 World Cup, Tim had a standout performance against Nepal. His skills were on full display, and he caught the attention of many. Tim Pringle is a rising star in international cricket, and he is certainly one to watch in the future.

2022 ODI Debut: On June 19, 2022, Tim Pringle played his first ODI for the Netherlands against England at the VRA Ground in Amstelveen. T20I Debut: On July 11, 2022, Tim Pringle made his T20I debut for the Netherlands against Papua New Guinea in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Global Qualifier B tournament in Zimbabwe. ODI Stats: By the end of 2022, Tim played 4 ODIs. He took 1 wicket, with an average of 221.00. His best performance was 1 for 51. T20I Stats: By 2022, Tim played 4 T20Is. He took 6 wickets, with an average of 25.00. His best performance was 3 for 20.

2023 T20 World Cup: In September 2023, Tim was not included in the Netherlands squad for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. However, he was on standby to replace any injured player. T20I Stats: By the end of 2023, Tim had played 12 T20I matches, taking 10 wickets. His average was 27.50, and his best performance was 3 for 20.

2024 T20 World Cup: Tim Pringle played an important role in the Netherlands' 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup. In a match against Nepal, he took 3 wickets for 20 runs and won the Player of the Match award. ODI Stats: Tim’s ODI career includes 4 matches. He took 1 wicket, with an average of 221.00. T20I Stats: By 2024, Tim had played 17 T20Is. He took 16 wickets, with an average of 26.19. His best performance was 3 for 20. ICC Rankings: As of 2024, Tim holds the 100th spot in the ICC T20 bowling rankings, with 400 points. T20 World Cup History: Tim has played in two T20 World Cups. In 2022, he helped the Netherlands reach the Super 12 stage, playing matches against Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, and winning against South Africa.



Career Stats:

ODIs: 4 matches, 1 wicket, average 221.00, best performance 1 for 51.

T20Is: 17 matches, 16 wickets, average 26.19, best performance 3 for 20.

Leagues Participation

Tim Pringle has not participated in any major domestic cricket leagues.

Domestic career

Tim Pringle started his cricket career in New Zealand, playing for Bay of Plenty and the Northern Districts development squads. In 2022, he moved to the Netherlands and joined Haagsche Cricket Club (HCC) in the Topklasse.

During the 2022/23 Men's Super Smash season, Pringle played for Northern Districts. He featured in nine matches, taking nine wickets with an economy rate of 6.67 and an average of 20.77. His best performance was 3 wickets for 23 runs. Northern Districts won the tournament that season, with Pringle playing alongside well-known players like Mitchell Santner and Tim Seifert.

Pringle remains part of the Northern Brave squad, continuing his domestic career with the team.

Records and achievements

Tim Pringle has reached several key milestones in his cricket career.

Men's Super Smash 2022/23: He won the tournament with Northern Districts. In nine matches, he took 9 wickets with an economy rate of 6.67 and an average of 20.77.

2024 T20 World Cup: He won the Player of the Match award for his best bowling figures of 3 wickets for 20 runs.

T20 World Cup Appearances: He played for the Netherlands in both the 2022 and 2024 tournaments. In 2022, he helped the team reach the Super 12 stage and played against Bangladesh, India, and Pakistan.

ICC T20 Bowling Ranking: As of 2025, he is ranked 100th in the ICC T20 bowling rankings with 400 points.

Personal life

Tim Pringle prefers to keep his personal life private. He focuses mainly on his cricket career. Born in The Hague, Netherlands, in 2002, he comes from a family with a cricket background. His father, Chris Pringle, played for New Zealand in the 1990s. Tim does not talk much about his personal relationships and seems more focused on his profession.

Family

Tim’s father, Chris Pringle, played international cricket for New Zealand. His mother, Janine, is Dutch. Tim grew up in Tauranga, New Zealand, and went to Tauranga Boys College. He started playing cricket at the age of seven.

Finances

Tim Pringle had a net worth of $600,000 in 2023. His annual salary was around $70,000.

Scandals

Tim Pringle has not been involved in any scandals.

Fanbase

Tim has a small following on Instagram, with around 2.6k followers.