Tommy Clout
bowler
|Full name:
|Tommy Clout
|Nationality:
|New zealand
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|1
|2
|Innings
|1
|2
|Overs
|15.0
|7.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|2
|0
|Runs
|86
|43
|Wickets
|2
|0
|Avg
|43
|0
|SR
|45
|0
|Eco
|5.73
|6.14
|BB
|2
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|1
|2
|Innings
|2
|1
|Not outs
|1
|0
|Runs
|4
|14
|Balls Faced
|5
|10
|Avg
|4
|14
|SR
|80
|140
|Fours
|1
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|1
|Highest
|4
|14
|Hundreds
|0
|0