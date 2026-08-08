Tommy Clout

Tommy Clout

bowler

Full name:Tommy Clout
Nationality:New zealand

Teams

2026 Teams

Otago Volts

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches12
Innings12
Overs15.07.0
Balls--
Maidens20
Runs8643
Wickets20
Avg430
SR450
Eco5.736.14
BB20
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches12
Innings21
Not outs10
Runs414
Balls Faced510
Avg414
SR80140
Fours11
Fifties00
Sixies01
Highest414
Hundreds00

Another Players

Bacon, Matthew Boyce

Bacon, Matthew Boyce

Francis Johnson, Vaughn

Francis Johnson, Vaughn

Cox, Ben

Cox, Ben

Parkes, Thorn Kiwa

Parkes, Thorn Kiwa

McClenaghan, Mitchell

McClenaghan, Mitchell

Rutherford, Hamish

Rutherford, Hamish

Holder, Jason

Holder, Jason

Georgeson, Luke

Georgeson, Luke

Gibson, Jacob Michael

Gibson, Jacob Michael

Phillips, Glenn

Phillips, Glenn