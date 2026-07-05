Trishan Danae Holder
batsman
|Full name:
|Trishan Danae Holder
|Nationality:
|Barbados
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|9
|6
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|9
|6
|Innings
|6
|5
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|35
|36
|Balls Faced
|68
|59
|Avg
|7
|9
|SR
|51.47
|61.01
|Fours
|2
|4
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|21
|19
|Hundreds
|0
|0