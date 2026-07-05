Trishan Danae Holder

Trishan Danae Holder

batsman

Full name:Trishan Danae Holder
Nationality:Barbados

Teams

2025 Teams

Barbados Royals Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches96
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches96
Innings65
Not outs11
Runs3536
Balls Faced6859
Avg79
SR51.4761.01
Fours24
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest2119
Hundreds00

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