Rashada Shieka Williams
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Rashada Shieka Williams
|Nationality:
|Jamaica
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|25
|21
|10
|Innings
|0
|1
|3
|Overs
|0
|2.0
|5.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|1
|Runs
|0
|18
|19
|Wickets
|0
|1
|1
|Avg
|0
|18
|19
|SR
|0
|12
|30
|Eco
|0
|9
|3.8
|BB
|0
|1
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|25
|21
|10
|Innings
|23
|18
|9
|Not outs
|2
|1
|1
|Runs
|386
|192
|160
|Balls Faced
|779
|233
|158
|Avg
|18.38
|11.29
|20
|SR
|49.55
|82.4
|101.26
|Fours
|30
|21
|20
|Fifties
|2
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|0
|2
|Highest
|78
|38
|40
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0