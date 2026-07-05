Rashada Shieka Williams

Rashada Shieka Williams

wicket keeper

Full name:Rashada Shieka Williams
Nationality:Jamaica
Batting style:right handed batsman

Teams

2025 Teams

Barbados Royals Women

Trinbago Knight Riders Women

West Indies Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iT20
Matches252110
Innings013
Overs02.05.0
Balls---
Maidens001
Runs01819
Wickets011
Avg01819
SR01230
Eco093.8
BB011
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iT20
Matches252110
Innings23189
Not outs211
Runs386192160
Balls Faced779233158
Avg18.3811.2920
SR49.5582.4101.26
Fours302120
Fifties200
Sixies102
Highest783840
Hundreds000

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