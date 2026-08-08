Umang Rohit Kumar

Umang Rohit Kumar

batsman

Full name:Umang Rohit Kumar
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2026 Teams

Gujarat

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches65
Innings01
Overs02.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs012
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco06
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches65
Innings94
Not outs01
Runs227145
Balls Faced519141
Avg25.2248.33
SR43.73102.83
Fours2710
Fifties11
Sixies35
Highest7055
Hundreds00

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