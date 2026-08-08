Umang Rohit Kumar
batsman
|Full name:
|Umang Rohit Kumar
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|6
|5
|Innings
|0
|1
|Overs
|0
|2.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|12
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|6
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|6
|5
|Innings
|9
|4
|Not outs
|0
|1
|Runs
|227
|145
|Balls Faced
|519
|141
|Avg
|25.22
|48.33
|SR
|43.73
|102.83
|Fours
|27
|10
|Fifties
|1
|1
|Sixies
|3
|5
|Highest
|70
|55
|Hundreds
|0
|0