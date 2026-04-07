Ravi Bishnoi

Ravi Bishnoi

bowler

Full name:Ravi Bishnoi
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:leg break googly
Date of Birth (Age):September 5, 2000 (25)
Zodiac Sign:Virgo
Height:170 cm
Hometown:Jodhpur, Rajasthan, India
Jersey Number:56
Batting Style:Right-handed
Bowling Style:Right-arm leg break
Social Media:Twitter, Instagram, Facebook

Teams

2026 Teams

Gujarat

India

Lucknow Super Giants

Rajasthan Royals

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches11312590
Innings11322589
Overs8.050.416.0222.3338.0
Balls-----
Maidens00361
Runs693655912152431
Wickets120236105
Avg6918.2529.533.7523.15
SR4815.24837.0819.31
Eco8.627.23.685.467.19
BB14244
4w01022
5w00000
10w00000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches11312590
Innings1311724
Not outs120512
Runs4184117105
Balls Faced283126117
Avg01849.758.75
SR200225133.3392.8589.74
Fours121810
Fifties00000
Sixies01073
Highest4842022
Hundreds00000

Ravi Bishnoi Schedule & Results

Indian Premier League

ResultRajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians

Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians

Indian Premier League

Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Jaipur

RR

RR

150

MI

MI

123

ResultKolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants

Indian Premier League

Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata

KKR

KKR

181

LSG

LSG

182

ResultRajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Indian Premier League

Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Jaipur

RR

RR

202

RCB

RCB

201

ResultLucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans

Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans

Indian Premier League

Ekana Stadium

LSG

LSG

164

GT

GT

165

ResultSunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals

Indian Premier League

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

SRH

SRH

216

RR

RR

159

ResultKolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals

Indian Premier League

Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata

KKR

KKR

161

RR

RR

155

ResultLucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals

Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals

Indian Premier League

Ekana Stadium, Lucknow

LSG

LSG

119

RR

RR

159

ResultRajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Indian Premier League

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

RR

RR

228

SRH

SRH

229

ResultPunjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals

Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals

Indian Premier League

Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali

PBKS

PBKS

222

RR

RR

228

ResultRajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals

Indian Premier League

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

RR

RR

225

DC

DC

224

ResultRajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans

Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans

Indian Premier League

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

RR

RR

152

GT

GT

229

ResultDelhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals

Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals

Indian Premier League

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

DC

DC

197

RR

RR

193

ResultRajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants

Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants

Indian Premier League

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

RR

RR

225

LSG

LSG

220

ResultMumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals

Indian Premier League

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

MI

MI

175

RR

RR

205

ResultSunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals

Indian Premier League

Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad

SRH

SRH

196

RR

RR

243

ResultGujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals

Indian Premier League

Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Ahmedabad

GT

GT

219

RR

RR

214

T20 Series Ireland vs India

ResultIreland vs India

Ireland vs India

T20 Series Ireland vs India

Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast

IRL

IRL

182

IND

IND

148

ResultIreland vs India

Ireland vs India

T20 Series Ireland vs India

Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast

IRL

IRL

154

IND

IND

153

T20 Series England vs India

ResultEngland vs India

England vs India

T20 Series England vs India

Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street

ENG

ENG

IND

IND

189

ResultEngland vs India

England vs India

T20 Series England vs India

Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester

ENG

ENG

191

IND

IND

190

UpcomingEngland vs India

England vs India

T20 Series England vs India

Trent Bridge, West Bridgford

ENG

ENG

IND

IND

UpcomingEngland vs India

England vs India

T20 Series England vs India

County Ground, Bristol

ENG

ENG

IND

IND

UpcomingEngland vs India

England vs India

T20 Series England vs India

Rose Bowl, Hampshire

ENG

ENG

IND

IND

T20 Series Zimbabwe vs India

UpcomingZimbabwe vs India

Zimbabwe vs India

T20 Series Zimbabwe vs India

Harare Sports Club, Harare

ZIM

ZIM

IND

IND

UpcomingZimbabwe vs India

Zimbabwe vs India

T20 Series Zimbabwe vs India

Harare Sports Club, Harare

ZIM

ZIM

IND

IND

UpcomingZimbabwe vs India

Zimbabwe vs India

T20 Series Zimbabwe vs India

Harare Sports Club, Harare

ZIM

ZIM

IND

IND

Ravi Bishnoi News

View all

If you want to be the first to know everything about cricketer Ravi Bishnoi, we have compiled all the latest news about him: his training schedule, which matches he is participating in, and what motivates him to play cricket.

Twitter Divided Over Shreyas Iyer's Speech After Defeat to England

Twitter Divided Over Shreyas Iyer's Speech After Defeat to England

India lost the second T20I against England, putting themselves at a trail of 1-0. Shreyas Iyer opened up about the loss, saying that everyone knows where the game went. But he also said that he doesn't want to pinpoint any particular player for the loss.

Ravi Bishnoi04:48 PM, 04 July, 2026

AI Simulation | ENG vs IND | Abhishek Sharma's Blitz Helps India Chase Down England at Old Trafford

Ravi Bishnoi02:52 PM, 26 June, 2026

AI Simulation | IRE vs IND | Abhishek Sharmas Blazing Fifty Powers India to Dominant Win Over Ireland in T20I Opener

Ravi Bishnoi06:53 PM, 07 May, 2026

AI Simulation, RR vs GT | Bishnois spin brilliance seals Rajasthans gritty win

Ravi Bishnoi05:20 PM, 11 April, 2026

RR Steals the Spotlight in RCB vs CSK Social Media Banter

International career

Ravi Bishnoi is an Indian cricketer who has gained attention for his leg-spin bowling. He made his debut in 2022 and has quickly become an important player in India’s white-ball team.

  • February 2022: Ravi Bishnoi played his first T20I match for India against the West Indies at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. He took two wickets, dismissing Roston Chase and Rovman Powell.
  • October 2022: He made his ODI debut against South Africa. In his first match, he took the wicket of Quinton de Kock.
  • February 2022: After his success in T20Is, he received Cap No. 95.
  • October 2022: Bishnoi earned his ODI Cap No. 255.
  • July 2022: Ravi played a three-match T20I series against the West Indies. In the final match, he claimed his best figures of 4 wickets for 16 runs.
  • 2022 Asia Cup: Bishnoi played one match against Pakistan, where he dismissed Babar Azam and gave away 26 runs in his four overs.
  • November 2023: Ravi took part in the T20 series against Australia. He led the wickets table with nine wickets, averaging 18.22 runs per wicket.
  • Asian Games 2023: Ravi Bishnoi played for India and helped the team win a gold medal at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.
  • 2023: By the end of 2023, Bishnoi had taken 36 wickets in 24 T20Is at an average of 19.53. His best bowling performance was 4 wickets for 16 runs. He currently ranks 10th in the ICC T20 bowling rankings.

Leagues Participation

Ravi Bishnoi has played in various leagues, but his main focus has been on the Indian Premier League (IPL). He has become known for his leg-spin bowling, and his IPL journey has seen him play for different teams. Below is a look at his IPL career.

Indian Premier League (IPL)

Ravi Bishnoi entered the IPL in 2020 when Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) bought him for INR 2 crore. Since then, he has been part of several IPL seasons, representing different teams and making a mark with his bowling skills.

Year

Team

Matches Played

Wickets

Economy Rate

Notes

2020

Punjab Kings

14

12

7.37

Picked up for INR 2 crore, performed well under coach Anil Kumble.

2021

Punjab Kings

9

12

6.34

Improved performance with 12 wickets in 9 matches.

2022

Lucknow Super Giants

-

13

8.44

Bought for INR 4 crore.

2023

Lucknow Super Giants

13

14

7.95

Took 50th IPL wicket during a match against Mumbai Indians.

2024

Lucknow Super Giants

14

10

-

Took 10 wickets in 14 matches, important performances.

2025

Lucknow Super Giants

11

9

10.84

Bought for INR 11 crore at IPL 2025 auction.

2026

Rajasthan Royals

-

-

-

Bought for INR 7.20 crore.

For the 2025 IPL season, Bishnoi was bought by Lucknow Super Giants for INR 11 crore.Despite the high expectations, it was a tough season for the leg-spinner, as he managed 9 wickets in 11 matches with a career-high economy rate.

For the 2026 season, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) secured Bishnoi for INR 7,2 crore.

Domestic career

Ravi Bishnoi began his domestic career with Rajasthan in the 2018-19 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He played four matches and took four wickets, with an average of 19.75. In the next season, 2019-20, he played two games, taking two wickets. In the semi-final of the 2019-20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy against Tamil Nadu, he replaced Rahul Chahar and scored 22 runs with the bat.

Bishnoi played five games in the Vijay Hazare Trophy for Rajasthan, taking seven wickets. His best performance was 3/49. He also played in the Deodhar Trophy for India A, taking one wicket but conceding 63 runs in eight overs against India C.

In the 2019 BCCI Vinoo Mankad Trophy, Bishnoi took 17 wickets in seven matches, becoming the tournament's highest wicket-taker. This strong performance earned him a spot in the India U-19 squad for the 2020 U-19 World Cup. Though India U-19 lost to Bangladesh in the final, Bishnoi was the tournament's top bowler, claiming 17 wickets, including four in the final.

Records and achievements

Ravi Bishnoi has achieved many things throughout his cricket career, both at the international level and in domestic tournaments.

  • 2020 U-19 World Cup: Became the leading wicket-taker for India with 17 wickets.
  • 2020 U-19 World Cup Final: Took 5 wickets against Bangladesh.
  • T20I Debut: Was named Man of the Match in his first T20I match.
  • 2020-21 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Scored the fastest fifty for Rajasthan in 28 balls.
  • IPL 2022: Nominated for the Emerging Player award.
  • 2024 ICC T20 Rankings: Ranked in the top 10 bowlers list.

Personal life

Ravi Bishnoi was born and raised in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. He comes from a middle-class Hindu family. In an area with few cricket facilities, he and his friends, with help from two coaches, built the Spartans Cricket Academy. They worked on the academy themselves due to limited funds.

Family

Ravi's father, Mangilal Bishnoi, is a school headmaster, while his mother, Sohni Devi, stays at home. Ravi is the youngest in his family. His brother, Ashok Bishnoi, is older, and he has two sisters, Anita and Rinku.

Finance

Ravi Bishnoi's net worth is around INR 15 crore in 2024. His IPL contract with Lucknow Super Giants gives him INR 4 crore annually. He also earns from endorsement deals, though cricket remains his main income source.

House and Cars

Ravi lives in a beautiful home in Jodhpur. His house combines Rajasthani style with elegance. He drives a Mahindra Scorpio, bought in March 2021.

Scandals

During the 2020 U-19 Cricket World Cup final, Ravi Bishnoi was involved in a controversy. After taking a wicket against a Bangladesh player, he insulted him in Hindi. The ICC penalized him for actions that could provoke aggression and violate conduct rules.

Fans

Ravi has a strong fan base. On April 28, 2023, in an IPL match, he impressed fans with his fielding. During the 15th over, he jumped to almost complete a spectacular catch. He has close to 800k followers on Instagram.

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