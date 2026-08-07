Chirag Jayeshkumar Gandhi
batsman
|Full name:
|Chirag Jayeshkumar Gandhi
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|26
|43
|65
|Innings
|2
|2
|0
|Overs
|10.0
|2.0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|0
|0
|Runs
|36
|11
|0
|Wickets
|0
|1
|0
|Avg
|0
|11
|0
|SR
|0
|12
|0
|Eco
|3.6
|5.5
|0
|BB
|0
|1
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|26
|43
|65
|Innings
|42
|36
|54
|Not outs
|8
|4
|17
|Runs
|1409
|911
|1080
|Balls Faced
|2523
|1153
|893
|Avg
|41.44
|28.46
|29.18
|SR
|55.84
|79.01
|120.94
|Fours
|180
|76
|86
|Fifties
|10
|3
|6
|Sixies
|12
|8
|31
|Highest
|169
|100
|68
|Hundreds
|1
|1
|0