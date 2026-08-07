Chirag Jayeshkumar Gandhi

Chirag Jayeshkumar Gandhi

batsman

Full name:Chirag Jayeshkumar Gandhi
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break

Teams

2026 Teams

Konark Suryas Odisha

Southern Super Stars

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches264365
Innings220
Overs10.02.00
Balls---
Maidens100
Runs36110
Wickets010
Avg0110
SR0120
Eco3.65.50
BB010
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches264365
Innings423654
Not outs8417
Runs14099111080
Balls Faced25231153893
Avg41.4428.4629.18
SR55.8479.01120.94
Fours1807686
Fifties1036
Sixies12831
Highest16910068
Hundreds110

Another Players

Goswami, Shreevats

Goswami, Shreevats

Razzak, Abdur

Razzak, Abdur

Singh, Anureet

Singh, Anureet

Sharma, Rahul

Sharma, Rahul

Pathan, Irfan

Pathan, Irfan

Panesar, Monty

Panesar, Monty

Negi, Pawan

Negi, Pawan

Bishnoi, Rajesh

Bishnoi, Rajesh

Khan, Rameez

Khan, Rameez

Maharoof, Farveez

Maharoof, Farveez