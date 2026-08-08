Vathsal Govind Sharma

Vathsal Govind Sharma

batsman

Full name:Vathsal Govind Sharma
Nationality:India

Teams

2025 Teams

Kerala

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches614
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches614
Innings813
Not outs13
Runs271503
Balls Faced649660
Avg38.7150.3
SR41.7576.21
Fours2936
Fifties03
Sixies18
Highest10695
Hundreds10

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