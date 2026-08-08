Vathsal Govind Sharma
batsman
|Full name:
|Vathsal Govind Sharma
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|6
|14
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|6
|14
|Innings
|8
|13
|Not outs
|1
|3
|Runs
|271
|503
|Balls Faced
|649
|660
|Avg
|38.71
|50.3
|SR
|41.75
|76.21
|Fours
|29
|36
|Fifties
|0
|3
|Sixies
|1
|8
|Highest
|106
|95
|Hundreds
|1
|0