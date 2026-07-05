Sijomon Joseph
bowler
|Full name:
|Sijomon Joseph
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|22
|18
|11
|Innings
|37
|16
|11
|Overs
|572.0
|141.0
|36.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|82
|5
|0
|Runs
|1619
|641
|258
|Wickets
|53
|23
|10
|Avg
|30.54
|27.86
|25.8
|SR
|64.75
|36.78
|21.6
|Eco
|2.83
|4.54
|7.16
|BB
|7
|5
|3
|4w
|3
|1
|0
|5w
|1
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|22
|18
|11
|Innings
|34
|10
|5
|Not outs
|3
|2
|2
|Runs
|559
|218
|35
|Balls Faced
|1551
|291
|46
|Avg
|18.03
|27.25
|11.66
|SR
|36.04
|74.91
|76.08
|Fours
|47
|9
|1
|Fifties
|4
|1
|0
|Sixies
|9
|10
|1
|Highest
|83
|71
|18
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0