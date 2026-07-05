Sijomon Joseph

Sijomon Joseph

bowler

Full name:Sijomon Joseph
Nationality:India

Teams

2025 Teams

Kerala

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches221811
Innings371611
Overs572.0141.036.0
Balls---
Maidens8250
Runs1619641258
Wickets532310
Avg30.5427.8625.8
SR64.7536.7821.6
Eco2.834.547.16
BB753
4w310
5w110
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches221811
Innings34105
Not outs322
Runs55921835
Balls Faced155129146
Avg18.0327.2511.66
SR36.0474.9176.08
Fours4791
Fifties410
Sixies9101
Highest837118
Hundreds000

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