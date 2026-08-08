Vikas Tokas

Vikas Tokas

bowler

Full name:Vikas Tokas
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2026 Teams

Konark Suryas Odisha

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches151117
Innings271117
Overs406.090.448.1
Balls---
Maidens8040
Runs1313454397
Wickets321916
Avg41.0323.8924.81
SR76.1228.6318.06
Eco3.2358.24
BB443
4w030
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches151117
Innings1756
Not outs445
Runs1773311
Balls Faced5523811
Avg13.613311
SR32.0686.84100
Fours2431
Fifties000
Sixies010
Highest28186
Hundreds000

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