Vikas Tokas
bowler
|Full name:
|Vikas Tokas
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|15
|11
|17
|Innings
|27
|11
|17
|Overs
|406.0
|90.4
|48.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|80
|4
|0
|Runs
|1313
|454
|397
|Wickets
|32
|19
|16
|Avg
|41.03
|23.89
|24.81
|SR
|76.12
|28.63
|18.06
|Eco
|3.23
|5
|8.24
|BB
|4
|4
|3
|4w
|0
|3
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|15
|11
|17
|Innings
|17
|5
|6
|Not outs
|4
|4
|5
|Runs
|177
|33
|11
|Balls Faced
|552
|38
|11
|Avg
|13.61
|33
|11
|SR
|32.06
|86.84
|100
|Fours
|24
|3
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|1
|0
|Highest
|28
|18
|6
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0