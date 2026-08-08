Vincent Adewoye
all rounder
|Full name:
|Vincent Adewoye
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|13
|13
|Innings
|8
|8
|Overs
|18.2
|18.2
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|1
|Runs
|147
|147
|Wickets
|7
|7
|Avg
|21
|21
|SR
|15.71
|15.71
|Eco
|8.01
|8.01
|BB
|4
|4
|4w
|1
|1
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|13
|13
|Innings
|12
|12
|Not outs
|2
|2
|Runs
|71
|71
|Balls Faced
|83
|83
|Avg
|7.1
|7.1
|SR
|85.54
|85.54
|Fours
|6
|6
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|2
|2
|Highest
|23
|23
|Hundreds
|0
|0