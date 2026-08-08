Vincent Adewoye

Vincent Adewoye

all rounder

Full name:Vincent Adewoye

Teams

2025 Teams

Nigeria

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1313
Innings88
Overs18.218.2
Balls--
Maidens11
Runs147147
Wickets77
Avg2121
SR15.7115.71
Eco8.018.01
BB44
4w11
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1313
Innings1212
Not outs22
Runs7171
Balls Faced8383
Avg7.17.1
SR85.5485.54
Fours66
Fifties00
Sixies22
Highest2323
Hundreds00

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