Virender Sehwag News View all You have the opportunity to get to know cricketer Virender Sehwag. We provide all the latest information about him, including the results of past matches and what cricket records he plans to set. Why These Two Legends Mastered Every Format of the Game Various players are considered as the best batsmen across all formats. But there are some key records which they have not achieved in a few formats. Only two batsmen in cricket history have achieved major records across all formats. Virender Sehwag Is This Picture Enough to Remind Indian Fans of the 2000s? Virender Sehwag IND vs ENG | Twitter reacts as 'Sehwag regen' Yashasvi celebrates audacious ton with three celebrations Virender Sehwag IPL 2023 | Ricky Ponting has to be blamed for DC’s poor run in tournament, remarks Virender Sehwag Virender Sehwag IPL 2023, PBKS vs GT | You can't take win for granted by scoring fifty in cricket, Sehwag bashes Gill

International Career Virender Sehwag, born on October 20, 1978, in Najafgarh, Delhi, is widely regarded as one of India's most explosive cricketers. Known for his aggressive batting style, Sehwag revolutionized the way opening batsmen approached the game. He made his debut for India in 1999 and quickly became a fixture in the team. Sehwag’s fearless approach to batting earned him numerous records. His ability to dominate fast bowlers and spinners alike, combined with his natural flair, made him a match-winner for India. Sehwag’s entertaining and unconventional batting techniques, marked by his confident use of both front and back foot shots, made him a beloved figure among cricket fans worldwide. Virender Sehwag’s career was marked by unforgettable moments of brilliance and fearless batting. In this section, we highlight key international performances that defined his legacy and shaped Indian cricket, showcasing his bold approach and impact on the game. April 01, 1999: In the 6th match of Pepsi Cup 1999, the high-voltage face-off between India and Pakistan at Mohali, ‘Nawab of Najafgarh’ made his debut in ODI format for India. Though the debut did not go as planned, Sehwag was dismissed by Shoaib Akhtar by a clean LBW just after scoring a run, and it did help in collapsing the Indian batting line-up. In bowling, Sehwag faced another setback as he gave 35 runs in his 3 overs without any wickets, and Pakistan won the match by 7 wickets.

In the 6th match of Pepsi Cup 1999, the high-voltage face-off between India and Pakistan at Mohali, ‘Nawab of Najafgarh’ made his debut in ODI format for India. Though the debut did not go as planned, Sehwag was dismissed by Shoaib Akhtar by a clean LBW just after scoring a run, and it did help in collapsing the Indian batting line-up. In bowling, Sehwag faced another setback as he gave 35 runs in his 3 overs without any wickets, and Pakistan won the match by 7 wickets. November 03, 2001: In the India tour of South Africa of 2001, Sehwag made his test debut in the 1st test match at Bloemfontein. Coming at number 6, Sehwag scored a century in the first innings and helped India to set a decent lead. In the second innings, he was dismissed by Pollock again when he was batting at 31. Though India could not win the match, Sehwag’s future prolonged career was evident in the Indian team that day.

In the India tour of South Africa of 2001, Sehwag made his test debut in the 1st test match at Bloemfontein. Coming at number 6, Sehwag scored a century in the first innings and helped India to set a decent lead. In the second innings, he was dismissed by Pollock again when he was batting at 31. Though India could not win the match, Sehwag’s future prolonged career was evident in the Indian team that day. March 28 - April 01, 2004: In the India tour of Pakistan in 2004, Sehwag played a historic inning against prime Pakistan at Multan. Batting first, India climbed on the massive lead of 675 with the help of Sehwag’s 309(375) score, which eventually helped India to win the match by an innings and 52 runs. He got the title of ‘Multan ka Sultan’ for his absolute batting masterclass.

In the India tour of Pakistan in 2004, Sehwag played a historic inning against prime Pakistan at Multan. Batting first, India climbed on the massive lead of 675 with the help of Sehwag’s 309(375) score, which eventually helped India to win the match by an innings and 52 runs. He got the title of ‘Multan ka Sultan’ for his absolute batting masterclass. December 01, 2006: In the India tour of South Africa in 2006, Sehwag debuted in the Indian T20I jersey at Johannesburg. While chasing the target in the second innings, Sehwag was batting comfortably at 34 when he was dismissed by a run out unluckily. Despite this, India won the match by 6 wickets, and Sehwag declared his arrival in T20I too.

In the India tour of South Africa in 2006, Sehwag debuted in the Indian T20I jersey at Johannesburg. While chasing the target in the second innings, Sehwag was batting comfortably at 34 when he was dismissed by a run out unluckily. Despite this, India won the match by 6 wickets, and Sehwag declared his arrival in T20I too. March 26 - 30, 2008:In the South Africa tour of India in 20068, Sehwag displayed an absolute batting carnage in the 1st test at Chennai. Chasing down the mammoth 540, Sehwag set a jaw-dropping record for the fastest triple century in the history of test cricket in just 278 balls with the help of 42 fours and 5 sixes. In bowling, he took 1 wicket in both innings and helped India to draw the match with his batting prowess.

Indian Premier League Virender Sehwag’s IPL career showcased his explosive batting prowess, making him one of the most entertaining players in the league’s history. Playing for teams like Delhi Daredevils(now Delhi Capitals) and Kings XI Punjab(now Punjab Kings), Sehwag consistently impressed with his aggressive approach at the top order. Throughout his IPL career, he accumulated a total of 2,728 runs in 104 matches, with an impressive strike rate of 155.44. One of Sehwag’s standout IPL performances came in 2012, when he played a scintillating knock of 122 runs for Delhi Daredevils against the Chennai Super Kings, displaying his aggressive stroke play. His fearless batting, combined with his leadership qualities, made Sehwag a key figure in the IPL and an exciting player to watch throughout the tournament's history. Let us have a look into his IPL journey throughout the years. Year Information about participation in the tournament 2008 IPL In the inaugural season, Sehwag got his home team, Delhi as they picked him from the auction table in exchange for ₹ 3,33,50,000. In that season, Sehwag scored 406 runs in 14 matches with a blistering strike rate of 184.54. On April 22, in the 7th match of the tournament, Sehwag played an unbeaten knock of 94 against Deccan Chargers and helped Daredevils to win the match by 9 wickets. 2009 IPL In this season, Delhi retained him following his destructive batting showcase. But this season, he had a disappointing season and failed to perform up to the mark. He managed to score only 198 runs in the 11 matches he played with an average of 19.80. Though he scored some crucial runs in a few matches, the franchise expected more mature batting from him. 2010 IPL In this season, Delhi again retained him and Sehwag performed decently throughout the tournament. He scored 356 runs in 14 matches with a strike rate of 163.30. 2011 IPL In this season, Delhi showed utmost faith in Sehwag by training him with a whopping price of ₹ 8,28,00,000 from the auction table. He proved the management correct, scoring 424 runs in 11 matches with a strike rate of 176.66. 2012 IPL Sehwag played for Delhi in 2012, too, and had his career-best season in IPL this year. In 16 matches, he scored 495 runs with a strike rate of 161.23, and with the help of his fierce batting, Delhi swiftly transited into the playoffs. 2013 IPL In 2013, Sehwag had a mixed kind of IPL journey as he was irregular throughout the season. Though he was getting a few high scores, he failed to play consistently in league matches. He bagged 295 runs in 13 matches with a strike rate of 126.60. 2014 IPL In the 2014 IPL, Delhi released Sehwag, and Punjab made a brilliant strategic move by acquiring Sehwag with just ₹ 32,000,000 from the auction table. He proved their bet correct, scoring 455 runs in 17 matches with a strike rate of 144.44 and not only that, he achieved his IPL career-best score of 122 in just 58 balls against CSK in the semi-final and dragged his team to the final alone. 2015 IPL In this season, Punjab retained Sehwag, but he failed to deliver the desired performance to the fans. This was his last IPL season as he declared retirement by the end of 2015. It was a forgettable season for this legend as he managed to score only 99 runs in 8 matches with a poor average of 12.37.

Domestic Career In Indian domestic cricket, Virender Sehwag has had a long strand of success in his career. Sehwag debuted for the Delhi cricket team in first-class and List-A cricket. While domestic cricket was known for patience and perseverance, his aggressive gameplay set him apart and projected quickly in front of the selector’s eye. He represented North Zone in the Duleep trophy and was the fifth-highest run scorer of the 1998/99 season. Under his captaincy, North Zone became back-to-back champions in the Deodhar Trophy in the 2004/05 and 2005/06 seasons. Sehwag accumulated 14683 runs in 194 matches in first-class cricket, averaging 47.36, and bagged 10454 runs in List-A cricket with an average of 34.05 also. He emerged as a great part-time spinner for his team when they needed him to break opponent partnerships. He has 105 and 142 wickets in his first-class and List-A career, respectively.

Records and Achievements Sehwag has left a major impact on the history of cricket by creating astonishing records and milestones across all formats with his unbeatable aggressive batting and bowling skills. Let us take a glimpse at his awards and accolades: Awards: Sehwag is one of the most respected cricketers in the world and especially in India, which can be judged by the awards honoured to him, mentioned below- In 2023, he was welcomed into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame.

The President, Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, honoured him with the Arjuna Award in 2002.

Sehwag was presented the Polly Umrigar Award for International Cricketer of the Year in 2007.

He was named in the Wisden Leading Cricketers in the World in 2008 and 2009.

He was honoured with the Most Respected Padma Shree Award in 2010. Records: There were various moments when Sehwag left the world shocked with his performance that broke the record list without any difficulties. Let us go through some of his historical records: Sehwag holds the 3rd spot in the list of scoring the most runs in a single day of a test match with 284 runs.

With 2 triple hundreds in his crown, Sehwag holds the record for scoring the most triple hundred in a career.

Sehwag engraved his name in the history of cricket by scoring his maiden century on his test debut and became a member of very few cricketers who touched the feat to date.

Virender Sehwag holds the record for the highest runs scored in an innings by a captain in ODI cricket. He achieved this at Indore against West Indies on 08 December 2011.