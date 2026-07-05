Asghar Atal

Asghar Atal

all rounder

Full name:Asghar Atal

Teams

2023 Teams

Afghanistan A

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches1595
Innings1441
Overs138.012.02.0
Balls---
Maidens1800
Runs5215412
Wickets1502
Avg34.7306
SR55.206
Eco3.774.56
BB502
4w100
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches1595
Innings2975
Not outs000
Runs501297139
Balls Faced83942791
Avg17.2742.4227.8
SR59.7169.55152.74
Fours504710
Fifties132
Sixies16611
Highest1328155
Hundreds100

Another Players

Ali, Noor

Ali, Noor

Baqi, Abdul

Baqi, Abdul

Shah, Bahir

Shah, Bahir

Malik, Abdul

Malik, Abdul

Safi, Mohammad Saleem

Safi, Mohammad Saleem

Ahmad, Qais

Ahmad, Qais

Zazai, Hazratullah

Zazai, Hazratullah

Shinwari, Samiullah

Shinwari, Samiullah

Momand, Wafadar

Momand, Wafadar

Akbari, Zubaid

Akbari, Zubaid