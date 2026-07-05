Asghar Atal
all rounder
|Full name:
|Asghar Atal
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|15
|9
|5
|Innings
|14
|4
|1
|Overs
|138.0
|12.0
|2.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|18
|0
|0
|Runs
|521
|54
|12
|Wickets
|15
|0
|2
|Avg
|34.73
|0
|6
|SR
|55.2
|0
|6
|Eco
|3.77
|4.5
|6
|BB
|5
|0
|2
|4w
|1
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|15
|9
|5
|Innings
|29
|7
|5
|Not outs
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|501
|297
|139
|Balls Faced
|839
|427
|91
|Avg
|17.27
|42.42
|27.8
|SR
|59.71
|69.55
|152.74
|Fours
|50
|47
|10
|Fifties
|1
|3
|2
|Sixies
|16
|6
|11
|Highest
|132
|81
|55
|Hundreds
|1
|0
|0