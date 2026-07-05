Abdul Baqi

Abdul Baqi

bowler

Full name:Abdul Baqi
Nationality:Afghanistan

Teams

2023 Teams

Afghanistan A

Pamir Legends

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches33221
Innings53221
Overs868.0174.12.0
Balls---
Maidens9240
Runs360895012
Wickets107281
Avg33.7133.9212
SR48.6737.3212
Eco4.155.456
BB1441
4w620
5w500
10w100

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches33221
Innings50110
Not outs1430
Runs176450
Balls Faced418760
Avg4.885.620
SR42.159.210
Fours2310
Fifties000
Sixies720
Highest23150
Hundreds000

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