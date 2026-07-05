Abdul Baqi
bowler
|Full name:
|Abdul Baqi
|Nationality:
|Afghanistan
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|33
|22
|1
|Innings
|53
|22
|1
|Overs
|868.0
|174.1
|2.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|92
|4
|0
|Runs
|3608
|950
|12
|Wickets
|107
|28
|1
|Avg
|33.71
|33.92
|12
|SR
|48.67
|37.32
|12
|Eco
|4.15
|5.45
|6
|BB
|14
|4
|1
|4w
|6
|2
|0
|5w
|5
|0
|0
|10w
|1
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|33
|22
|1
|Innings
|50
|11
|0
|Not outs
|14
|3
|0
|Runs
|176
|45
|0
|Balls Faced
|418
|76
|0
|Avg
|4.88
|5.62
|0
|SR
|42.1
|59.21
|0
|Fours
|23
|1
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|7
|2
|0
|Highest
|23
|15
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0