Waqarullah Ishaq
bowler
|Full name:
|Waqarullah Ishaq
|Nationality:
|Afghanistan
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|18
|22
|7
|Innings
|21
|19
|5
|Overs
|208.5
|107.4
|15.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|42
|3
|0
|Runs
|724
|551
|152
|Wickets
|23
|22
|3
|Avg
|31.47
|25.04
|50.66
|SR
|54.47
|29.36
|30
|Eco
|3.46
|5.11
|10.13
|BB
|5
|5
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|18
|22
|7
|Innings
|30
|22
|5
|Not outs
|4
|6
|1
|Runs
|1042
|357
|59
|Balls Faced
|2161
|466
|55
|Avg
|40.07
|22.31
|14.75
|SR
|48.21
|76.6
|107.27
|Fours
|142
|29
|4
|Fifties
|5
|3
|0
|Sixies
|23
|5
|3
|Highest
|156
|61
|19
|Hundreds
|2
|0
|0