Waqarullah Ishaq

Waqarullah Ishaq

bowler

Full name:Waqarullah Ishaq
Nationality:Afghanistan

Teams

2026 Teams

Southern Super Stars

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches18227
Innings21195
Overs208.5107.415.0
Balls---
Maidens4230
Runs724551152
Wickets23223
Avg31.4725.0450.66
SR54.4729.3630
Eco3.465.1110.13
BB552
4w000
5w010
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches18227
Innings30225
Not outs461
Runs104235759
Balls Faced216146655
Avg40.0722.3114.75
SR48.2176.6107.27
Fours142294
Fifties530
Sixies2353
Highest1566119
Hundreds200

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