Warren Dale Barnes
bowler
|Full name:
|Warren Dale Barnes
|Nationality:
|New zealand
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|6
|12
|23
|Innings
|10
|12
|21
|Overs
|158.0
|91.5
|78.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|34
|4
|0
|Runs
|548
|523
|668
|Wickets
|20
|14
|30
|Avg
|27.4
|37.35
|22.26
|SR
|47.4
|39.35
|15.76
|Eco
|3.46
|5.69
|8.47
|BB
|9
|2
|3
|4w
|1
|0
|0
|5w
|1
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|6
|12
|23
|Innings
|10
|3
|5
|Not outs
|6
|1
|3
|Runs
|102
|6
|7
|Balls Faced
|201
|16
|12
|Avg
|25.5
|3
|3.5
|SR
|50.74
|37.5
|58.33
|Fours
|13
|1
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|34
|5
|3
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0