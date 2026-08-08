Warren Dale Barnes

Warren Dale Barnes

bowler

Full name:Warren Dale Barnes
Nationality:New zealand
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium fast

Teams

2026 Teams

Otago Volts

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches61223
Innings101221
Overs158.091.578.5
Balls---
Maidens3440
Runs548523668
Wickets201430
Avg27.437.3522.26
SR47.439.3515.76
Eco3.465.698.47
BB923
4w100
5w100
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches61223
Innings1035
Not outs613
Runs10267
Balls Faced2011612
Avg25.533.5
SR50.7437.558.33
Fours1310
Fifties000
Sixies000
Highest3453
Hundreds000

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