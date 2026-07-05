Winifred Anne Duraisingam
all rounder
|Full name:
|Winifred Anne Duraisingam
|Nationality:
|Malaysia
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|Matches
|58
|Innings
|53
|Overs
|166.1
|Balls
|-
|Maidens
|9
|Runs
|880
|Wickets
|42
|Avg
|20.95
|SR
|23.73
|Eco
|5.29
|BB
|3
|4w
|0
|5w
|0
|10w
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|Matches
|58
|Innings
|57
|Not outs
|5
|Runs
|900
|Balls Faced
|1269
|Avg
|17.3
|SR
|70.92
|Fours
|86
|Fifties
|3
|Sixies
|0
|Highest
|73
|Hundreds
|0