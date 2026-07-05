Winifred Anne Duraisingam

Winifred Anne Duraisingam

all rounder

Full name:Winifred Anne Duraisingam
Nationality:Malaysia
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2023 Teams

Malaysia Women

Tornadoes Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20i
Matches58
Innings53
Overs166.1
Balls-
Maidens9
Runs880
Wickets42
Avg20.95
SR23.73
Eco5.29
BB3
4w0
5w0
10w0

Batting

LeagueT20i
Matches58
Innings57
Not outs5
Runs900
Balls Faced1269
Avg17.3
SR70.92
Fours86
Fifties3
Sixies0
Highest73
Hundreds0

Another Players

Ridhwan, Ainur Amelina Muhd

Ridhwan, Ainur Amelina Muhd

Dowse, Ariana

Dowse, Ariana

Sri Muhunan, Dhanusri

Sri Muhunan, Dhanusri

Intan, Jamahidaya

Intan, Jamahidaya

Wan Mohd Rosli, Wan Julia

Wan Mohd Rosli, Wan Julia

Baig, Diana

Baig, Diana

Aishah, Nur

Aishah, Nur

Elysa, Mas

Elysa, Mas

Atiela, Nik Nur

Atiela, Nik Nur

Hashim, Ainna

Hashim, Ainna