Writtick Bijoy Chatterjee
all rounder
|Full name:
|Writtick Bijoy Chatterjee
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|16
|25
|33
|Innings
|21
|22
|28
|Overs
|107.4
|133.0
|87.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|17
|2
|9
|Runs
|291
|671
|537
|Wickets
|10
|16
|26
|Avg
|29.1
|41.93
|20.65
|SR
|64.6
|49.87
|20.07
|Eco
|2.7
|5.04
|6.17
|BB
|5
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|1
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|16
|25
|33
|Innings
|28
|23
|19
|Not outs
|2
|6
|5
|Runs
|698
|354
|276
|Balls Faced
|1353
|431
|228
|Avg
|26.84
|20.82
|19.71
|SR
|51.58
|82.13
|121.05
|Fours
|78
|21
|21
|Fifties
|1
|0
|1
|Sixies
|4
|8
|10
|Highest
|216
|37
|51
|Hundreds
|2
|0
|0