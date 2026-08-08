Writtick Bijoy Chatterjee

Writtick Bijoy Chatterjee

all rounder

Full name:Writtick Bijoy Chatterjee
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2025 Teams

Bengal

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches162533
Innings212228
Overs107.4133.087.0
Balls---
Maidens1729
Runs291671537
Wickets101626
Avg29.141.9320.65
SR64.649.8720.07
Eco2.75.046.17
BB533
4w000
5w100
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches162533
Innings282319
Not outs265
Runs698354276
Balls Faced1353431228
Avg26.8420.8219.71
SR51.5882.13121.05
Fours782121
Fifties101
Sixies4810
Highest2163751
Hundreds200

Another Players

Chatterjee, Sudip

Chatterjee, Sudip

Khaira, Ranjot Singh

Khaira, Ranjot Singh

Goswami, Shreevats

Goswami, Shreevats

Lal, Karan

Lal, Karan

Deep, Akash

Deep, Akash

Ralte, Remruatdika

Ralte, Remruatdika

Chowdhury, Ritwik Roy

Chowdhury, Ritwik Roy

Saha, Wriddhiman

Saha, Wriddhiman

Ahmed, Shahbaz

Ahmed, Shahbaz

Maity, Kaushik

Maity, Kaushik