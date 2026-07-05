Xavier Crone

Xavier Crone

bowler

Full name:Xavier Crone
Nationality:Australia

Teams

2026 Teams

Melbourne Renegades

Victoria

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches172
Innings272
Overs21.050.03.0
Balls---
Maidens200
Runs10336329
Wickets480
Avg25.7545.370
SR31.537.50
Eco4.97.269.66
BB420
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches172
Innings151
Not outs010
Runs0251
Balls Faced8584
Avg06.251
SR043.125
Fours020
Fifties000
Sixies000
Highest0161
Hundreds000

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