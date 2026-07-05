Xavier Crone
bowler
|Full name:
|Xavier Crone
|Nationality:
|Australia
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|7
|2
|Innings
|2
|7
|2
|Overs
|21.0
|50.0
|3.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|2
|0
|0
|Runs
|103
|363
|29
|Wickets
|4
|8
|0
|Avg
|25.75
|45.37
|0
|SR
|31.5
|37.5
|0
|Eco
|4.9
|7.26
|9.66
|BB
|4
|2
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|7
|2
|Innings
|1
|5
|1
|Not outs
|0
|1
|0
|Runs
|0
|25
|1
|Balls Faced
|8
|58
|4
|Avg
|0
|6.25
|1
|SR
|0
|43.1
|25
|Fours
|0
|2
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|0
|16
|1
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0