Yash Vijay Rathod
batsman
|Full name:
|Yash Vijay Rathod
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|slow left arm orthodox
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|15
|2
|Innings
|0
|2
|0
|Overs
|0
|8.3
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|54
|0
|Wickets
|0
|4
|0
|Avg
|0
|13.5
|0
|SR
|0
|12.75
|0
|Eco
|0
|6.35
|0
|BB
|0
|3
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|15
|2
|Innings
|3
|15
|2
|Not outs
|0
|3
|0
|Runs
|55
|453
|42
|Balls Faced
|111
|539
|40
|Avg
|18.33
|37.75
|21
|SR
|49.54
|84.04
|105
|Fours
|10
|39
|5
|Fifties
|0
|2
|0
|Sixies
|0
|6
|1
|Highest
|35
|117
|36
|Hundreds
|0
|1
|0