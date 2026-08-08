Yash Vijay Rathod

Yash Vijay Rathod

batsman

Full name:Yash Vijay Rathod
Nationality:India
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:slow left arm orthodox

Teams

2026 Teams

Vidarbha

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches2152
Innings020
Overs08.30
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs0540
Wickets040
Avg013.50
SR012.750
Eco06.350
BB030
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches2152
Innings3152
Not outs030
Runs5545342
Balls Faced11153940
Avg18.3337.7521
SR49.5484.04105
Fours10395
Fifties020
Sixies061
Highest3511736
Hundreds010

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