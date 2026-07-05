Yusuf Khan Pathan

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International career

Yusuf Pathan had a notable career in international cricket, especially in limited-overs formats. He played an important role in India’s victories in the 2007 ICC World Twenty20 and the 2011 Cricket World Cup. Here's a timeline of his career:

2007

T20I Debut: 24 September 2007 vs Pakistan – Pathan played in the final of the first ICC World Twenty20. He opened the batting and scored 15 runs.

World Cup Winner: India won the 2007 ICC World Twenty20, with Pathan as part of the squad.

2008

ODI Debut: 10 June 2008 vs Pakistan – Pathan played his first ODI against Pakistan in Dhaka.

T20I Performances: He was also in the squad for the 2008 ICC World Twenty20, but his performance was not consistent.

2009

ICC World Twenty20: Pathan was part of the 2009 World Twenty20 in England. He played some key roles, although India did not reach the semifinals.

2010

ODI Century vs New Zealand: 7 December 2010 – Pathan scored 123 off 96 balls against New Zealand in an ODI. His knock helped India win by 5 wickets in Bangalore.

2011

MTN ODI Series in South Africa: Pathan made 105 runs off 70 balls in a match against South Africa. India lost the match, but his knock received praise.

ICC Cricket World Cup Winner: Pathan was in India’s 2011 World Cup-winning team. Although he did not play much in the tournament, he earned a World Cup winner's medal.

2012

Asia Cup Selection: Yusuf Pathan was included in the Indian squad for the 2012 Asia Cup in Bangladesh. His performances had dropped, and he was later dropped from the national team.

Leagues Participation

Yusuf Pathan played mostly in the Indian Premier League (IPL) during his career. He was known for his batting and bowling skills. Here is a breakdown of his time in the IPL.

Indian Premier League (IPL)

Yusuf Pathan joined Rajasthan Royals in 2008 after a strong domestic season. He was bought for US$265,000 (INR 1.9 crore). Pathan played an important role for Rajasthan in the early years. Later, he also played for Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Below is a summary of his IPL career:

Year Team Role Highlights 2008 Rajasthan Royals All-rounder Scored 435 runs and took 8 wickets. Man of the Match in the final. 2009 Rajasthan Royals All-rounder Contributed with both bat and ball. 2010 Rajasthan Royals Vice-Captain/All-rounder Scored a century off 37 balls, the fastest in IPL at the time. 2011 Kolkata Knight Riders All-rounder Bought for $2.1 million. Played key roles in many matches. 2012 Kolkata Knight Riders All-rounder Contributed in batting and bowling. 2013 Kolkata Knight Riders All-rounder First player to be out for obstructing the field. 2014 Kolkata Knight Riders All-rounder Scored a 50 in 15 balls. KKR won the title. 2015 Kolkata Knight Riders All-rounder Played well in batting and bowling. 2016 Kolkata Knight Riders All-rounder Contributed, but KKR was knocked out in the playoffs. 2017 Kolkata Knight Riders All-rounder Played key roles, but KKR did not win the title. 2018 Sunrisers Hyderabad All-rounder Played well in the final, scoring 45 runs in a losing cause. 2019 Sunrisers Hyderabad All-rounder Struggled with form but still contributed when needed. 2020 Did not play - Was unsold in the auction and did not play in IPL 2020.

Domestic career

Yusuf Pathan started his domestic career in 1999-2000, playing for the Baroda Under-16 team in the Vijay Merchant Trophy. His good performances helped him move up to the Baroda U-19 and West Zone U-19 teams. He debuted for Baroda in the Ranji Trophy against Saurashtra in 2001-02. In the 2004-05 season, he became a regular member of the Baroda team. By then, his younger brother Irfan had already played for India. Yusuf finished that season as one of Baroda’s top scorers and wicket-takers.

In the 2006-07 Ranji Trophy, Yusuf impressed with his aggressive batting, having the highest strike rate among players who scored over 200 runs. His strong performances in the Deodhar Trophy and domestic T20 competition led to his selection for India’s squad in the 2007 World T20.

In late 2009, Yusuf was dropped from India’s limited-overs team after a run of poor performances. However, in the 2010 Duleep Trophy final, he scored a century and a double century, helping West Zone win the match. This achievement set a world record for the highest successful run chase in first-class cricket.

Yusuf held the record for the fastest 50 in the Ranji Trophy until 2015 when Bandeep Singh broke it. In 2017, he faced a doping issue after Terbutaline was found in his urine sample, which led to a 5-month suspension.

In 2019, Yusuf made a one-handed catch in a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match against Goa. His last match for Baroda was in February 2020 against Tamil Nadu.

Other Leagues

Yusuf Pathan has participated in other leagues beyond domestic and IPL cricket. He plays for Bhilwara Kings in the Legends League Cricket. In 2024, he also joined TMC for the Men’s National Cricket & Politics League.

Records and achievements

Yusuf Pathan has set several important records and received many accolades throughout his cricket career. Here are some of his key achievements:

In the 2012 Ranji Trophy, he scored 78 runs off 36 balls, which was the second-fastest fifty in first-class cricket at the time.

In the 2008-09 Duleep Trophy, he scored 107 runs off 66 balls, setting the record for the second-fastest century in first-class cricket.

In 2014 IPL, he scored a fifty in just 15 balls, which was the second-fastest in IPL history.

On March 13, 2010, he scored 100 runs off 37 balls, setting the record for the fastest hundred by an Indian in IPL.

In 2010, he scored 100 runs off 40 balls in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, setting the record for the fastest century in List-A format.

He won Man of the Match awards in 2009 against Sri Lanka and in 2010 against Zimbabwe in T20 matches. He also won the award for his performance in an ODI against New Zealand in 2010.

He held the record for the fastest fifty in the Ranji Trophy (18 balls) until October 2015.

He was part of the Indian team that won the 2007 ICC World T20 and the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup.

Personal life

Yusuf was born in Baroda, Gujarat, to a Gujarati Pathan family. His father, Mehmood Khan Pathan, worked as a muezzin at a mosque. His mother, Samimbanu Pathan, took care of the household. Yusuf is the older brother of cricketer Irfan Pathan. The brothers have a close bond, both in life and on the field. Yusuf is married to Afreen Khan, a physiotherapist. They have two sons. The Pathan family is often seen together, and the brothers' strong relationship is admired by fans.

Finance

Yusuf Pathan’s net worth is around $24 million as of 2024. He earned this from his cricket career and other sources like endorsements.

Cars and House

Yusuf owns several cars, including a Ford Endeavour and a BMW X5. He has a luxury house in Baroda, valued at Rs 6 crore. The Pathan brothers bought the house for Rs 3 crore.

Scandals

In 2017, Yusuf was found to have used Terbutaline, a banned substance, during a domestic T20 tournament. He explained that he took it to treat a respiratory infection. In October 2017, he was charged with breaking anti-doping rules. He received a five-month suspension, starting in January 2018.

Fans

Yusuf has a large fan base, especially on social media, where he shares details about his family, travels, and cricket. His fans remember his powerful performances and appreciate his down-to-earth nature. He has about 2 million followers on Instagram.