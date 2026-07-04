Zakary Nei Gibson
bowler
|Full name:
|Zakary Nei Gibson
|Nationality:
|New Zealand
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|17
|29
|16
|Innings
|30
|27
|13
|Overs
|343.2
|213.1
|39.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|41
|12
|0
|Runs
|1402
|1168
|332
|Wickets
|30
|30
|9
|Avg
|46.73
|38.93
|36.88
|SR
|68.66
|42.63
|26
|Eco
|4.08
|5.47
|8.51
|BB
|6
|4
|3
|4w
|1
|3
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|17
|29
|16
|Innings
|18
|16
|8
|Not outs
|9
|7
|4
|Runs
|123
|57
|43
|Balls Faced
|366
|83
|40
|Avg
|13.66
|6.33
|10.75
|SR
|33.6
|68.67
|107.5
|Fours
|13
|5
|4
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|1
|1
|Highest
|31
|18
|13
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0