Zakary Nei Gibson

Zakary Nei Gibson

bowler

Full name:Zakary Nei Gibson
Nationality:New Zealand

Teams

2026 Teams

Northern Brave

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches172916
Innings302713
Overs343.2213.139.0
Balls---
Maidens41120
Runs14021168332
Wickets30309
Avg46.7338.9336.88
SR68.6642.6326
Eco4.085.478.51
BB643
4w130
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches172916
Innings18168
Not outs974
Runs1235743
Balls Faced3668340
Avg13.666.3310.75
SR33.668.67107.5
Fours1354
Fifties000
Sixies111
Highest311813
Hundreds000

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