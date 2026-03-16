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Boland vs Warriors Match Prediction

ROC

45%

Chance of Winning

WARR

55%

Parimatch

1.81
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Boland Park

The CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One is set for another intense encounter, as Boland will be going against Warriors in the 17th match of the tournament. This match will take place on 14 March at 1:30 PM IST at Boland Park in Paarl. Boland is heading into this game after losing their previous one against Western Province by 3 wickets. The Warriors are heading into this game after winning their previous one against North West by 11 runs.

Who will win?

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Facts:

  • Boland has won three out of their last four head-to-head encounters against the Warriors.
  • Matthew de Villiers is the top run scorer for the Warriors with 175 runs in 3 innings at an average of 58.33.
  • Imran Manack from Boland has taken 7 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 17.57.

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Boland vs Warriors Chances of Winning

Boland has been strong against the Warriors in the head-to-head encounters, and they will also be taking the home ground advantage in the next game. But the team's form remains a question as they have shown mixed performances. They have players such as Grant Roelofson, who has scored 125 runs in 4 innings at an average of 31.25, and Imran Manack, who has taken 7 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 17.57. On the other hand, the Warriors have shown winning momentum in this tournament. Warriors' winning momentum increases their chances of winning. The team has players like Matthew de Villiers, who has scored 175 runs in 3 innings at an average of 58.33, and Kerwin Mungroo, who has taken 6 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 25.17.

  • Boland Chances of Winning: 45%
  • Warriors' Chances of Winning: 55%

Boland vs Warriors Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Boland holds the 4th spot in the CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One standings, with 2 wins and 2 losses in 4 games. In the next game against the Warriors, the team holds a strong record in the head-to-head encounters and also takes the home ground advantage. Their batting line-up has players such as Ferisco Adams, who has scored 117 runs in 4 matches at an average of 29.25, and Jhedli van Briesies, who has scored 99 runs in 4 innings at an average of 24.75. Glenton Stuurman, who has taken 6 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 24.50, will play a crucial role for the team with the ball.

On the other hand, the Warriors have established their dominance in the tournament. They are holding the top spot in the standings with 3 wins and a loss in 4 games. Their batting line-up has players such as Matthew Breetzke, who has scored 146 runs in 3 innings at an average of 73, and Patrick Kruger, who has scored 158 runs in 3 innings at a strike rate of 126.40. Gideon Peters took a five-wicket haul for the team in its last game, at an average of 9.60.

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Boland vs Warriors Match Toss Prediction

The match between Boland and the Warriors will take place at Boland Park, offering home ground advantage to Boland. This venue is known for favouring the teams that chase. Out of the 22 ODIs played here, 11 have been won by the chasing team, and 10 have been won by the team batting first. The average first innings score at this venue is 237, but it drops drastically to 187 in the second innings. It can be predicted that the team winning the toss will opt to bowl first.

Weather Report

The upcoming match between Boland and Warriors is unlikely to be affected due to the weather conditions. There are no chances of precipitation on the match day.

Sunny
40%
19° - 33° C
14 kmph
Sunny
40%
19° - 33° C
14 kmph

Boland and Warriors Player List

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WAR
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Team Form

Boland Team Form

Boland has shown mixed performances in the tournament, as the team stands at 4th spot with 2 wins and 2 losses in 4 games.

Warriors Team Form

The Warriors have been dominant in the CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One, holding the top spot with 3 wins and a loss in 4 games.

Boland vs Warriors

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Boland Park, null

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Rocks

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2.50
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Warriors

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1.53

Boland vs Warriors Top Batter

Grant Roelofson still remains the top run scorer for Boland, even after getting a golden duck in the last game. He has managed to score 125 runs in 4 innings at an average of 31.25.

Matthew de Villiers is leading the run scoring charts for the Warriors in the current season. He has been able to score 175 runs for the team in 3 innings at an average of 58.33.

Boland vs Warriors Top Bowlers

Imran Manack is the leading wicket-taker for Boland in this tournament. He has managed to take 7 wickets for the team in 4 innings at an average of 17.57.

Kerwin Mungroo is leading the wicket-taking charts for the Warriors in this tournament. He has secured 6 wickets for the team in 3 innings at an average of 25.17.

Expert Prediction & Best Odds

Our last 5 predictions
WWDLL
Our Pick to Win:Boland is heading into the next game against the Warriors as the strong team. They have been dominant against the Warriors in the head-to-head encounters and also take the home ground advantage in the next game. But their recent form could allow Warriors to make a comeback. The team will bring players such as Akhona Mnyanka, who has taken 6 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 16.33, and Clyde Fortuin, who has scored 74 runs in 3 innings at an average of 24.67. On the other hand, the Warriors are doing well in the current season, as they hold the top spot in the standings with 3 wins in 4 games. Warriors' will be heading to the next game as the clear favourites to win. They have players such as Jean du Plessis, who has scored 82 runs in 2 innings, and Thomas Kaber, who holds 4 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 33.75.
Compare Odds:Boland to Win - 2.50
Warriors to Win - 1.53
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