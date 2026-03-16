Lions vs Dolphins Match Prediction LIO 55 % Chance of Winning DOL 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.68 bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The 15th clash of the CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One will feature Lions going against Dolphins. This match is all set to take place on 11 March at 4:30 PM IST, at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. Lions had their previous match against the Warriors being abandoned without a ball being bowled. On the other hand, Dolphins also had its previous match against KwaZulu-Natal Inland ending in a no result. Both teams are now in search of crucial wins in the tournament, which makes the next game even more exciting.

Who will win? Lions Dolphins Vote 0 votes

Facts: Lions have defeated Dolphins twice in their last five head-to-head encounters, while Dolphins have only won one.

Zubayr Hamza is the top run scorer for Lions, having scored 161 runs in 2 innings, including a century.

Tristan Luus took 3 wickets for Dolphins in its previous match at an average of 15.

Lions vs Dolphins Chances of Winning

Lions are yet to get their first defeat this season, as they prepare for the next game against Dolphins. Moreover, the match will be played at their home ground, giving them another advantage, which gives them a higher chance of winning. The team has players such as Zubayr Hamza, who has scored 161 runs in 2 innings with a century, and Bjorn Fortuin, who has taken 2 wickets in an innings at an average of 19.50. On the other hand, Dolphins will also be eager to secure their second win of the season. The team has key performers such as Slade van Staden, who has scored 134 runs in 3 innings at an average of 67, and Imran Tahir, who took 3 wickets for 41 runs in the last game.

Lions’ Chances of Winning: 55%

Dolphins’ Chances of Winning: 45%

Lions vs Dolphins Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Lions will take the home ground advantage in the next game, and they also have a better head-to-head record over the Dolphins in the last five games. Currently, the team holds 4th spot in the standings with a win and no losses in 3 games. They have batsmen such as Rassie van der Dussen, who scored 42 runs in 2 innings at an average of 21, and Mitchell Van Buuren, who has scored 102 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 104.08. Nqabayomzi Peter will be a key player in its bowling line-up, as he holds 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 22. Lions will also be taking the home ground advantage in the next game against the Dolphins.

On the other hand, the Dolphins will also be eager to grab their second win and rank up in the standings. The team holds 6th spot with a win and a loss in the three games they have played. Their batting line-up has players such as Tshepang Dithole, who has scored 38 runs in 3 innings, and JJ Smuts, who scored 47 runs in 3 innings. Tristan Luus took 3 wickets for the team in its last game at an average of 15. With this line-up, the Dolphins will also be keen to give a fight and grab another win to rank up in the standings. In their last five head-to-head encounters, they have defeated the Lions just once.

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Lions vs Dolphins Match Toss Prediction

The match between Lions and Dolphins will be played at The Wanderers Stadium, which is also the home ground of Lions. This ground is known for favouring the teams that chase. Out of the 53 ODI games played here, 29 have been won by the team bowling first, and 22 have been won by the team batting first. The average score in the first innings is 240, and it drops to 206 in the second innings. The team winning the toss in this game is likely to bowl first.

Cloudy 48% Humidity 10°- 22° C Temperature 13 kmph Wind Speed

Cloudy 48% Humidity 10°- 22° C Temperature 13 kmph Wind Speed

Lions and Dolphins Player List

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Team Form

Lions Team Form

Lions have received a strong start to the new season, as the team holds one win and no losses in the three games they have played.

Dolphins Team Form

Dolphins have regained their form in the current season, as the team holds one win and one loss in the three games they have played.

Lions vs Dolphins List a The Wanderers Stadium, null DP World Lions Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.68 Bet Now! Dolphins Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.18 Bet Now!

Lions vs Dolphins Top Team Batsman

Zubayr Hamza has been the top run scorer for Lions in the current season. In just two innings, he has managed to score 161 runs, which also includes a century in his previous match.

On the other hand, Marques Ackerman is the top run scorer for the Dolphins this season. He has scored 146 runs in 3 innings at an average of 73.

Lions vs Dolphins Top Team Bowler

Imran Tahir will be a key bowler for the Dolphins in the upcoming game against the Lions. He has taken 5 wickets for the team in 3 innings at an average of 25.20.

Bjorn Fortuin will be a key bowler for the Lions in the next game against the Dolphins. He has taken 4 wickets for the team in 2 innings at an average of 19.50.