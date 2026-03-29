Lions vs Titans CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One Match Prediction LIO 55 % Chance of Winning TIT 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.51 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR After 29 matches, we have finally reached the finals of the CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One, as Lions will go against Titans for the ultimate title. This match will be played on 29 March at 4:30 PM IST at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. Lions advanced to the finals directly from the league stages, as they topped the table. On the other hand, Titans defeated Warriors by 4 wickets in the Qualifier match, advancing to the finals.

Who will win? Lions Titans Vote 0 votes

Facts: Lions have won all of their last five head-to-head encounters against the Titans.

Zubayr Hamza, from Lions, has scored 400 runs in 6 innings at an average of 100.

Duan Jansen, from Titans, has grabbed 15 wickets in 8 matches at an average of 15.66.

Lions vs Titans Chances of Winning

Lions will be heading into the final clash against the Titans with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against the Titans in the head-to-head matches and also takes the home ground advantage, which could help them to win the title. They have players such as Zubayr Hamza, who has scored 400 runs in 6 matches at an average of 100, and Nqabayomzi Peter, who holds 12 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 13.83. On the other hand, Titans will rely on their winning momentum, which might help the team to turn the tables. They have players such as Keegan Petersen, who has scored 225 runs in 8 matches at an average of 28.12, and Duan Jansen, who holds 15 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 15.66.

Lions Chances of Winning: 55%

Titans Chances of Winning: 45%

Lions vs Titans Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Lions have shown their dominance in the CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One since the start. With 5 wins and no losses in 7 games, the team even managed its NRR to top the table and reach the finals. In the final clash, the team takes home ground advantage, and they have also been strong against the Titans, which will favour them for another win. Their batting line-up has players such as Reeza Hendricks, who has scored 228 runs in 6 innings at an average of 45.60, and Mitchell Van Buuren, who has scored 162 runs in 5 innings at an average of 54. Bjorn Fortuin has contributed with the ball, taking 9 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 19.44.

On the other hand, Titans will be keen to turn the tables and win the final clash. The team has now been on a winning momentum, which boosts their confidence levels for the upcoming match. For the final clash, they have batsmen such as Rivaldo Moonsamy, who has scored 202 runs in 8 innings at an average of 28.85, and Neil Brand, who has scored 162 runs in 7 innings at an average of 32.40. Dayyaan Galiem has been a key bowler for them, as he holds 10 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 21.80.

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Lions vs Titans Match Toss Prediction

The match between the Lions and the Titans will be played at The Wanderers Stadium, providing the home ground advantage to the Lions. This venue is known to favour the team bowling first. Out of 53 ODIs played here, 29 have been won by the team bowling first, and 22 have been won by the team batting first. The average first innings score at this venue stands at 240, dropping to 206 in the second innings. Taking a look at the pitch conditions, the team winning the toss at this venue is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The final match between the Lions and the Titans has a slight chance of being affected due to the weather conditions. There is a 30% chance of rain on the match day, and humidity will also be high.

Mostly Sunny 62% Humidity 15° - 26° C Temperature 11 kmph Wind Speed

Mostly Sunny 62% Humidity 15° - 26° C Temperature 11 kmph Wind Speed

Lions and Titans Players List

Playing LIO TIT First Team Second Team no information yet

Team Form

Lions Team Form

Lions have emerged as the most dominant team in this tournament, as they head into the finals. They finished the league stages at the top, with 5 wins and no losses in 7 matches. The team will bring stars like Reeza Hendricks, who holds 6 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 12, and Delano Potgieter, who has scored 120 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 123.71.

Titans Team Form

Titans have regained their winning momentum as the team prepares for the final clash. In the league stages, they finished with 4 wins in 7 matches, and went on to beat the Warriors in the Qualifier stages to reach the finals. They have players such as Neil Brand, who holds 8 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 23.50, and Duan Jansen, who has scored 125 runs in 6 innings at an average of 41.66.

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Lions vs Titans Top Batters

Zubayr Hamza is the top run scorer for Lions in this tournament. He has managed to score 400 runs for the team in 6 matches at an average of 100.

On the other hand, Keegan Petersen leads the run-scoring charts for the Titans. He has managed to score 225 runs in 8 matches at an average of 28.12.

Lions vs Titans Top Bowlers

Nqabayomzi Peter is the leading wicket-taker for Lions this season. He has secured 12 wickets for the team in 5 innings at an average of 13.83.

Duan Jansen still stands as the leading wicket-taker for the Titans in this campaign. He has been able to take 10 wickets for the team in 8 games at an average of 21.80.