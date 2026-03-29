Ghana vs Tanzania ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Sub Regional Qualifier B Match Prediction GHA 45 % Chance of Winning TAN 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.17 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The most awaited clash in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Sub Regional Qualifier B is finally here, as Ghana will be going against Tanzania. This electrifying clash will take place on 29 March at 7:20 PM IST at the Achimota Senior Secondary School A Field. Ghana has been among the top teams in this tournament, as the team aims to end it at the top spot by defeating Tanzania. On the other hand, Tanzania has positioned itself as the most dominant team in this campaign, and they will remain eager to end it with another win.

Who will win? Ghana Tanzania Vote 0 votes

Facts: Tanzania has won both of their head-to-head encounters against Ghana.

Bharani Majji, from Ghana, has scored 53 runs in 2 innings at an average of 26.50.

Ally Kimote, from Tanzania, holds 89 wickets in 73 innings at an average of 15.93.

Ghana vs Tanzania Chances of Winning

Tanzania enters their last league stage match against Ghana with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Ghana in the head-to-head matches, which could help them to end the campaign with a win. They feature players like Ally Kimote, who has taken 89 wickets in 73 innings at an average of 15.93, and Mukesh Suthar, who has amassed 299 runs in 11 innings at an average of 59.80. On the other hand, Ghana will also be eager to end the campaign as the table toppers. In the next game against Tanzania, they will also be taking the home ground advantage. They feature players like Nitesh, who has taken four wickets in two innings at an average of 7.50, and Bharani Majji, who has scored 53 runs in two innings at an average of 26.50.

Ghana Chances of Winning: 45%

Tanzania Chances of Winning: 55%

Ghana vs Tanzania Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Ghana stepped into this tournament with a winning momentum, and will be eager to end it with another win. But the match against Tanzania comes as a big challenge for the team, knowing the fact that they have lost both head-to-head matches against them. They feature hitters like Devender Singh, who has scored 281 runs at an average of 23.41 in 21 innings, and Frank Baaleri, who has scored 89 runs in 8 innings at an average of 12.71. With the ball, Isaac Aboagye has been a major contributor. He has taken nine wickets at an average of 11.55 in six innings.

On the other hand, Tanzania has dominated in the entire tournament without any interruptions. And now, they will be looking forward to ending it with another dominant win as they go against Ghana. Their track record against Ghana has been impressive, as it could help the team to get another win. They feature hitters like Arun Yadav, who has scored 468 runs in 13 innings at an average of 42.54, and Ajith Augastin, who has scored 277 runs in 12 innings at an average of 27.70. With 26 wickets at an average of 14.26 in 17 innings, Khalidy Juma has been a crucial wicket-taker.

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Ghana vs Tanzania Match Toss Prediction

The Achimota Senior Secondary School A Field will host the game between Ghana and Tanzania. Since the team bowling first has won 11 of the 17 T20Is played here, this venue is known to favor them. At this venue, the average score in the first inning is 113, and it falls to 95 in the second. It is predictable that the team that will win the toss would bowl first based on the pitch conditions and historical data.

Weather Report

The upcoming match between Ghana and Tanzania has a slight chance of being affected due to the weather conditions. There is a 20% chance of rain on the match day and the humidity levels are also expected to be high.

Ghana and Tanzania Players List

Team Form

Ghana Team Form

Ghana has come out to be one of the best teams in this tournament. As they prepare for the upcoming match against Tanzania, the team will be relying on its winning momentum to end the campaign on a positive note. They feature players like Lee Nyarko, who has taken seven wickets in six innings at an average of 9.85, and Jayant Gautam, who has scored 34 runs in two innings at an average of 17.

Tanzania Team Form

Tanzania has maintained its position at the top of the table ever since the tournament started. Now they will be facing Ghana in their last game, which will determine which team finishes at the top. Noting their record against Ghana, they will aim for another win. They feature players like Yalinde Nkanya, who has taken 68 wickets in 51 innings at an average of 12.94, and Ivan Selemani, who has amassed 1467 runs in 65 innings at an average of 24.04.

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Ghana vs Tanzania Top Batters

In this tournament, Ghana's highest run scorer is Bharani Majji. In just two innings, he managed to score 53 runs at a strike rate of 79.10 and an average of 26.50.

Tanzania's best run scorer in this tournament is Mukesh Suthar. He has amassed 299 runs at an average of 59.80 and a strike rate of 141.03 in 11 innings during his T20I career.

Ghana vs Tanzania Top Bowlers

In this tournament, Nitesh has been Ghana's standout player. He has taken four wickets at an average of 7.50 in his two innings.

Tanzania's most important bowler in this competition has been Ally Kimote. In 73 innings, he has taken an incredible 89 wickets at an average of 15.93.