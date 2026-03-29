Malawi vs Saint Helena ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Sub Regional Qualifier B Match Prediction SAI 45 % Chance of Winning MAL 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.06 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The last match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Sub Regional Qualifier B will feature Malawi going against Saint Helena. This match will take place on 29 March at 7:20 PM IST at the Achimota Senior Secondary School B Field. Malawi has not been able to perform well in this tournament, as the team aims to end it on a positive note. On the other hand, Saint Helena has also struggled to secure wins in this campaign, as they prepare to give their best in the last game.

Who will win? Malawi Saint Helena Vote 0 votes

Facts: Malawi has defeated Saint Helena in their only head-to-head encounter by 10 wickets.

Daniel Jakiel, from Malawi, has taken 58 wickets in 48 innings at an average of 20.25.

Jamie Essex, from Saint Helena, has scored 58 runs in 4 innings at an average of 14.50.

Malawi vs Saint Helena Chances of Winning

Malawi will be heading into the last game against Saint Helena with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Saint Helena in their only clash against each other, which could help them to get the win. They feature players like Daniel Jakiel, who has taken 58 wickets in 48 innings at an average of 20.25, and Sami Sohail, who has amassed 2022 runs in 64 innings at an average of 44.93. On the other hand, Saint Helena will be eager to end the campaign on a winning note. They feature players like Rhys Francis, who has taken 3 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 27.33, and Jamie Essex, who has scored 58 runs in four games at an average of 14.50.

Malawi Chances of Winning: 55%

Saint Helena Chances of Winning: 45%

Malawi vs Saint Helena Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Malawi has failed to grab consecutive wins in this tournament. But they now have an opportunity to end the campaign on a winning note, with their last game against Saint Helena. The team has already won their only head-to-head match against them, which could help them with another win. They feature hitters like Daniel Jakiel, who has scored 231 runs in 32 innings at an average of 12.83, and Kazim Somani, who has scored 194 runs in 16 innings at an average of 17.63. Mike Choamba, who has taken 18 wickets at an average of 19.77 in 27 innings, will be a vital bowler for the squad.

On the other hand, Saint Helena has also not been able to secure wins in this tournament. While the team stands eager to turn the tables in the next game, it will be quite challenging for them noting their recent form. They feature batters like Andrew Yon, who has scored 214 runs in 12 innings at an average of 19.45, and Joey Thomas, who has scored 42 runs in 4 innings at an average of 14. With six wickets at an average of 22 in seven innings, Jordi Henry has been a crucial option for taking wickets.

Best Bookmakers for Sports Betting in India

Our team of experts has prepared a list of the cricket betting sites you can place bets on this match in the cricket sections. Also you can get betting apps for cricket for live streaming, checking odds on the go.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Malawi vs Saint Helena Match Toss Prediction

The Achimota Senior Secondary School B Field will host the match between Saint Helena and Malawi. Since it has equally benefited bowlers and batsmen, it can be regarded as a neutral pitch. The side batting first has won six of the thirteen T20Is played here, while the chasing team has won six. At this venue, the average score in the first inning is 111, which falls to 77 in the second. The team that wins the toss in this situation is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The last clash between Malawi and Saint Helena could be affected due to the weather conditions. The sky is expected to be cloudy and there is a 20% chance of precipitation on the match day.

Malawi and Saint Helena Players List

Team Form

Malawi Team Form

Malawi has not been able to deliver their performances as per the expectations. But with the team's last game coming against Saint Helena, they will be looking forward to it as an opportunity to end the campaign with a win. They feature players like Gift Kansonkho, who has scored 676 runs in 48 innings at an average of 15.72, and Sami Sohail, who has taken 66 wickets in 55 innings at an average of 18.04.

Saint Helena Team Form

Saint Helena has also shown a form similar to Malawi in this tournament. However, they have not been strong against Malawi in the head-to-head matches, which makes the next game challenging for them. They feature players like Joey Thomas, who has taken 3 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 29.33, and Aiden Leo, who has amassed 98 runs in 11 innings at an average of 10.88.

Malawi vs Saint Helena T20i Achimota Senior Secondary School B Field, null Saint Helena Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 6.81 Bet Now! Malawi Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.06 Bet Now!

Malawi vs Saint Helena Top Batters

Malawi's leading run scorer in this tournament is Sami Sohail. At an average of 44.93 and a strike rate of 124.50, he has scored 2022 runs in 64 innings.

The leading run scorer for Saint Helena in this competition is Jamie Essex. In his four T20Is, he has amassed 58 runs with a strike rate of 68.23 and an average of 14.50.

Malawi vs Saint Helena Top Bowlers

Malawi's top wicket-taker in this competition is Daniel Jakiel. At an average of 20.25, he has taken 58 wickets for the squad in 48 innings.

The top wicket-taker for Saint Helena in this competition is Rhys Francis. He has taken 3 wickets at an average of 27.33 in 5 innings of his T20I career.