Eswatini vs Seychelles ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Sub Regional Qualifier B Match Prediction SEY 45 % Chance of Winning ESW 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.31 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The 13th match in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Sub Regional Qualifier B will be intense as Eswatini will go against Seychelles. This match will take place on 28 March at 3:00 PM IST at the Achimota Senior Secondary School A Field. Eswatini will be keen to end the campaign on a winning note, as the team was unable to grab wins lately. On the other hand, Seychelles will also be eager to finish among the top teams with its last game against Eswatini.

Who will win? Eswatini Seychelles Vote 0 votes

Facts: Seychelles has won their only head-to-head match against Eswatini.

Samarathunga Rukmal, from Seychelles, has taken 8 wickets in 12 innings at an average of 32.75.

Hujeifa Jangariya, from Eswatini, has scored 227 runs in 9 innings at an average of 28.37.

Eswatini vs Seychelles Chances of Winning

Seychelles will be heading into their last game eager to get a win. The team has been strong against Eswatini in the head-to-head encounters which could help them to end the campaign with a win. They feature players like Rashen de Silva, who has scored 205 runs at an average of 22.77 in 12 innings, and Samarathunga Rukmal, who has eight wickets in 12 innings at an average of 32.75. On the other hand, Eswatini will also be keen to end their campaign with a victory, as their better form increases their chances of winning. They feature players like Hujeifa Jangariya, who has scored 227 runs in 9 innings at an average of 28.37, and Melusi Magagula, who has taken 40 wickets in 34 innings at an average of 19.87.

Eswatini Chances of Winning: 55%

Seychelles Chances of Winning: 45%

Eswatini vs Seychelles Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Eswatini went on to showcase mixed performances in this tournament, with the team failing to grab consecutive wins. With its upcoming match against Seychelles, they will still be eager to secure a win and end the campaign on a winning note. Their team includes batters like Minhaz Khojbariya, who has scored 121 runs in 12 innings at an average of 12.10, and Mohammed Alamgir, who has scored 159 runs in 11 innings at an average of 26.50. Adil Butt, who has taken 30 wickets at an average of 21.96 in 25 innings, has been a crucial bowler.

On the other hand, Seychelles will be looking forward to the match against Eswatini as an opportunity to end the campaign with a win. The team has been strong against Eswatini in the head-to-head matches, which could help them to grab the win. They have batters like Thiwanka Rajapaksha, who has scored 185 runs in 13 innings at an average of 14.23, and Jobayer Hossen, who has scored 43 runs in 4 innings at an average of 14.33. With three wickets in four innings at an average of 19.33, Mazharul Islam has been a vital bowler for the side.

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Eswatini vs Seychelles Match Toss Prediction

The Achimota Senior Secondary School A Field will host the game between Eswatini and Seychelles. Since the team bowling first has won 11 of the 17 T20Is played here, this venue is known to favor them. At this venue, the average score in the first inning is 113, and it falls to 95 in the second. It is predictable that the team that will win the toss would bowl first based on the pitch conditions and historical data.

Weather Report

The match between Eswatini and Seychelles could be affected due to the weather conditions. There is a 20% chance of rain on the match day and the humidity levels will also be high.

Eswatini and Seychelles Players List

Team Form

Eswatini Team Form

Eswatini has shown mixed performances in this tournament as the team aims to end the campaign on a positive note. However, the next game against Seychelles makes things slightly challenging for the team. Players like Sibusiso Jele, who has scored 18 runs in 5 innings at an average of 6, and Saqib Anwar, who has three wickets in two innings at an average of 17.66, are in their lineup.

Seychelles Team Form

Seychelles also had a similar performance like Eswatini in the current edition. But they will be looking forward to the next game as an opportunity for them to end the campaign on a winning note. They feature players like Mazharul Islam, who has scored 287 runs at an average of 19.13 in 19 innings, and Thilina Silva, who has taken two wickets in two innings at an average of 14.

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Eswatini vs Seychelles Top Batters

As of now, Hujeifa Jangariya is Eswatini's top run scorer. At an average of 28.37, he has scored 227 runs for the squad in 9 innings.

Conversely, Seychelles' best run scorer is Rashen de Silva. At an average of 22.77, he has scored 205 runs for the squad in 12 innings.

Eswatini vs Seychelles Top Bowlers

In this tournament, Melusi Magagula has taken the most wickets for Eswatini. In 34 games, he has claimed 40 wickets at an average of 19.87.

This season, Samarathunga Rukmal is at the top of the Seychelles wicket-taking charts. In 12 innings, he has claimed 8 wickets at an average of 32.75.