Titans vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland Match Prediction TIT 60 % Chance of Winning KWNI 40 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.40 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Cricket enthusiasts will be getting another action-packed game in the CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One, as the Titans prepare to go against KwaZulu-Natal Inland. This is the 16th match of the tournament and will take place on 12 March at 4:30 PM IST, at SuperSport Park in Centurion. Titans are heading into this game after winning their previous game against Western Province by 2 wickets. On the other hand, KwaZulu-Natal Inland’s previous match against the Dolphins was affected due to the weather conditions and ended in a no result.

Who will win? Titans KwaZulu-Natal Inland Vote 0 votes

Facts: Titans have defeated KwaZulu-Natal Inland in their only head-to-head encounter by 57 runs.

Duan Jansen, from Titans, has taken 8 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 14.75.

Malcolm Nofal, from KwaZulu-Natal Inland, has scored 115 runs for the team in 3 innings at an average of 38.33.

Titans vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland Chances of Winning

Titans have received a strong start to the tournament, as they now aim to secure the top spot in the standings. Their next game against KwaZulu-Natal Inland could help the team to get another win, as they hold an advantage over them in head-to-head encounters. The team will be heading to the next game with players such as Lhuan-dre Pretorius, who has scored 123 runs in 3 matches at an average of 41, and Duan Jansen, who has taken 8 wickets in 3 matches at an average of 14.75. On the other hand, KwaZulu-Natal Inland are still looking for its first win this season. The team has players such as Malcolm Nofal, who has scored 115 runs in 3 matches at an average of 38.33, and Daryn Dupavillon, who has taken 4 wickets in 3 matches at an average of 28.

Titans' Chances of Winning: 60%

Kwazulu-Natal Inland Chances of Winning: 40%

Titans vs Kwazulu-Natal Inland Prediction & Betting Tips

Titans have positioned themselves as one of the key contenders in the current edition of the tournament. Having played three games, the team has been able to secure wins in two of them, which puts them 4th in the standings. Along with that, the team holds a favourable record against KwaZulu-Natal Inland, winning the only head-to-head match. For the next game, they have batsmen like Keegan Petersen, who has scored 119 runs in 3 matches at an average of 39.67, and Rivaldo Moonsamy, who has taken 56 wickets in 3 matches at an average of 18.67. In its bowling line-up, the team has Neil Brand, who has taken 4 wickets in 2 matches at an average of 24.50.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland is yet to secure its first win in the current season. Playing three games, the team has lost two of them, which puts them 7th in the standings. Eager to secure their first win of the season, the team prepares itself for the next game against the Titans. Their batting line-up has players such as Wayne Parnell, who has scored 95 runs in 3 matches at an average of 31.67, and Jack Lees, who scored 39 runs for the team in its last game. In their bowling department, the team has Hardus Viljoen, who has taken 3 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 36.67.

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Titans vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland Match Toss Prediction

The match between Titans and KwaZulu-Natal Inland will be played at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. It also serves as a home ground to the Titans. Historically, this ground has favoured the team bowling first. A total of 66 ODI matches have been played at this venue, out of which 35 have been won by the team batting second. The average score in the first innings remains at 248, and drops to 209 in the second innings. It is likely that the team winning the toss in this game would choose the field first.

Weather Report

The match between Titans and KwaZulu-Natal Inland is likely to be affected due to the weather conditions. On the match day, there are approximately 60% chances of precipitation, which could have an impact on the match duration.

Rain Showers 76% Humidity 14° - 19° C Temperature 14 kmph Wind Speed

Rain Showers 76% Humidity 14° - 19° C Temperature 14 kmph Wind Speed

Titans vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland Player List

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Team Form

Titans Team Form

Titans have shown a slightly mixed form in the tournament, as they started off with a win but suffered a loss in their second game. Recently, they have been able to regain their form in the match against Western Province.

Kwazulu-Natal Inland Team Form

Kwazulu-Natal Inland has not been able to perform well in the current season, as the team lost two of the three games it played, with one match ending in a no result.

Titans vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland List a SuperSport Park, null Titans Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.40 Bet Now! Kwazulu Natal Inland Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.72 Bet Now!

Titans vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland Top Batters

Lhuan-dre Pretorius is the top run scorer for Titans in the current edition. Playing three matches, he has scored 123 runs at an average of 41, with a century in the match against Boland.

Malcolm Nofal, on the other hand, is the top run scorer for KwaZulu-Natal Inland right now. He has scored 115 runs in 3 matches for the team at an average of 38.33.

Titans vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland Top Bowlers

Duan Jansen has been leading the wicket-taking charts for the Titans this season. In just three games, he has managed to take 8 wickets for the team at an average of 14.75.

On the other hand, Daryn Dupavillon is among the top bowlers for KwaZulu-Natal Inland in this tournament. He has secured 4 wickets for the team in 3 matches at an average of 28.