Facts: With 120 runs, Keagan Lion Cachet is the leading run scorer for Titans this season.

With 133 runs, Leus du Plooy is the leading run scorer for Dolphins this season.

Titans vs Dolphins Chance of Winning

Titans have struggled for consistency so far this season. They head into this game after one win in the last four matches and are currently fifth on the table. This is their final game in the group stages and they need a win to make the playoffs this season. The last game against the Lions was called off due to rain.

Unlike their opponents, Dolphins have done well this season and are favourites to make the playoffs this season as they have a game in hand and are in sublime form this term. Dolphins lost the last game against Western Province. As per our calculations, Titans are favourites in the upcoming game.

Titans’ chances of winning - 59%

Dolphins’ chances of winning - 41%

Titans vs Dolphins Prediction & Tips 2025

Andile Phehlukwayo had a brilliant game in the last outing as he scored 43 runs but that doesn’t change the fact he has struggled for consistency this season and we believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Kamo Phiri has been excellent so far this season as with 132 runs, he is one of the highest run scorer for his side. Even though he struggled in the last game, we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

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Titans vs Dolphins Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game at the venue. The last four of the five games have been won by the teams that have batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect rain in Centurion during the game which could have an impact in the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 24C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 13C.

Cloudy Scattered Thunderstorms 24C 13 Km/hr

Cloudy Scattered Thunderstorms 24C 13 Km/hr

Titans and Dolphins Player List

We do not expect any changes in the lineup for both sides.

Playing TIT DOL First Team Second Team no information yet

Team Form

Titans Team Form

Titans have managed two wins in the group stages and are currently fifth on the table. They have three defeats in the last four matches.

Dolphins Team Form

Dolphins started the campaign with three wins on the bounce but have lost back to back games and are fourth on the table.

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Titans vs Dolphins Top Batters

Heinrich Klaasen to be Titans’ top batter

Heinrich Klaasen missed most of the season this term but made his debut in this campaign in the last game, he made an instant impact as he scored a half century which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Leus du Plooy to be Dolphins’ top batter

Leus du Plooy had a solid game in the last outing as he scored 31 off 25 balls against Western Province. He remains the leading run scorer for Dolphins which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Titans vs Dolphins Top Bowlers

Dayyaan Galiem to be Titans’ top bowler

Dayyaan Galiem did not have a great outing in the last match as he was expensive against Western Province. With five wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for Titans which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Eathan Bosch to be Dolphins’ top bowler

Eathan Bosch did not have a great game in the last outing regardless we are going to back him once again as with nine wickets, he is the leading wicket taker which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.