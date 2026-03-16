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Western Province vs Lions Match Prediction

WEP

58%

Chance of Winning

LIO

42%

Parimatch

1.70
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

T20

Newlands, Cape Town

Western Province takes on Lions in the 25th game of the 2025 CSA T20 Challenge at Newlands, Cape Town. The game is scheduled to be played on Nov 21 at 03:30 PM IST.
Western Province vs Lions Match Prediction

Facts:

  • With 177 runs, Edward Moore is the leading run scorer for Western Province this season.
  • With 132 runs, Rassie van der Dussen is the leading run scorer for Lions this season.

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Western Province vs Lions Chance of Winning

Western Province did not have a great start to the campaign as they lost two of the three matches but managed to turn things around as they head into this game after three wins on the bounce and are currently third on the table. Western Province have already confirmed a playoff spot and would be hoping to end the season on a high.

The defending champions have struggled to make an impact this season as they have looked a shadow of themselves this season. Lions remain the only team yet to win a game thus far. In the last match they lost against North West in super over. As per our calculations, Western Lions are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • Western Province’ chances of winning - 58%
  • Lions’ chances of winning - 42%

Western Province vs Lions Prediction & Tips 2025

Sello Valentine Kitime has struggled to make an impact this season as he has scored 119 runs with an average of 19.83. In the last game he scored four runs which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Rassie van der Dussen has been one of the most consistent batters this season. He is the leading run scorer and scored a half century in the last game which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

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Western Province vs Lions Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Cape Town during the game with minimum impact in the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 21C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 16C.

Clear
No Rain
21C
32 Km/hr
Clear
No Rain
21C
32 Km/hr

Western Province and Lions Player List

Playing

WEP
WEP
LIO
LIO

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Team Form

Western Province Team Form

Western Province head into this game after three wins on the bounce and are currently third on the table.

Lions Team Form

Lions are the only winless team in this campaign as they have four defeats in five games and are currently eighth on the table.

Western Province vs Lions

T20

Newlands, Cape Town, null

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Western Province

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

1.70
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DP World Lions

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2.03

Western Province vs Lions Top Batters

Edward Moore to be Western Province’ top batter

Edward Moore had a decent game once again in the last outing as he scored 23 runs and with 177 runs thus far, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Rassie van der Dussen to be Lions’ top batter

Rassie van der Dussen had a phenomenal outing in the last game as he scored a half century and with 132 runs, he is the leading run scorer for Lions this term which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Western Province vs Lions Top Bowlers

Josh Breed to be Western Province’ top bowler

Josh Breed continued this excellent form in the last game as he bagged two wickets in the game. With ten wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Beyers Swanepoel to be Lions’ top bowler

Beyers Swanepoel has been one of the most consistent bowlers last season and he got off to a great start this season as Swanepoel has eight wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Western Province

Lions and Western Province head into this game after both sides have had a contrasting season thus far. Lions are winless in the group stages this season and have been knocked out of the tournament. Western Province have made the playoffs this season and we believe they will register a comfortable win in the upcoming game.
  • Western Province to win - 1.70
  • Lions to win - 2.03
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