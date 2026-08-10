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Worcestershire vs Durham England Domestic One-Day Cup Match Prediction

WOR

52%

Chance of Winning

DUR

48%

Parimatch

1.81
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County Ground

The final group stage match of the England Domestic One-Day Cup will be intense for the fans, as it will be Worcestershire going against Durham. This match will be played on 11 August at 3:30 PM IST at County Ground in New Road. Worcestershire is heading to this game after losing its previous match against Glamorgan by 2 wickets. On the other hand, Durham is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Essex by 20 runs. Which one of these two teams will be able to end the group stages with a win?

Who will win?

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Facts:

  • Worcestershire has won three out of its last five head-to-head matches against Durham.
  • Jake Libby, from Worcestershire, has scored 471 runs in 7 innings at an average of 94.20.
  • Will Rhodes, from Durham, has taken 12 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 17.41.

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Worcestershire vs Durham Chances of Winning

Worcestershire will enter the next game against Durham with a higher chance of winning. The team takes the home-ground advantage, and has also been strong against Durham, which could help them to win. They have players such as Jake Libby, who has scored 471 runs in 7 innings at an average of 94.20, and Fateh Singh, who has taken 15 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 26.20. On the other hand, Durham will be keen to secure a win in the next game. For this, they will have to rely on their winning momentum, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Will Rhodes, who has scored 310 runs in 6 innings at an average of 77.50, and Luke Robinson, who holds 9 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 27.11.

  • Worcestershire Chances of Winning: 52%
  • Durham Chances of Winning: 48%

Worcestershire vs Durham Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Worcestershire has somewhat struggled to give consistent performances this season. The team holds four wins and three losses in the seven games it has played, as it now aims to end the group stages with another win. In the upcoming match against Durham, the team takes the home-ground advantage, and has also been strong over them in recent games. They have batsmen such as Henry Cullen, who has scored 325 runs in 7 innings at an average of 46.42, and Kashif Ali, who has scored 252 runs in 7 innings at an average of 36. Ben Gibbon has been able to take 8 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 40.75.

On the other hand, Durham has been one of the key performing teams in Group A. With five wins and just two losses in seven games, they have managed to put themselves at the third spot in the standings. However, it will be quite challenging for them to secure a win over Worcestershire in the next game. They have batsmen such as Ben Stokes, who has scored 270 runs in 6 innings at an average of 67.50, and Alex Lees, who has scored 261 runs in 6 innings at an average of 43.50. Will Rhodes has been able to take 12 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 17.41.

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Worcestershire vs Durham Match Toss Prediction

The match between Worcestershire and Durham will be played at County Ground in New Road, which gives the home-ground advantage to Worcestershire. This venue has hosted a total of 11 ODIs, out of which 5 have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 6 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 213, but it falls to 168 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to field first.

Weather Report

The match between Worcestershire and Durham could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 10% chance of rain.

Partly Sunny
44% Humidity
13° - 28° C Temperature
13 kmph Wind Speed
Partly Sunny
44% Humidity
13° - 28° C Temperature
13 kmph Wind Speed

Worcestershire and Durham Player List

Playing

WOR
WOR
DUR
DUR
First TeamSecond Team
Ali Kashif

all rounder

Ackermann Colin

all rounder

Aldridge Kasey

all rounder

Bailey Archie

no information yet

Bedingham David

wicket keeper

Brookes Ethan

all rounder

Cobb Josh

all rounder

Borthwick Scott

all rounder

Bowman Robbie

no information yet

Cullen Henry James

wicket keeper

D Oliveira Brett

all rounder

Edavalath Rehaan

all rounder

Coughlin Paul

all rounder

Gibbon Ben

all rounder

Hinley Tom

all rounder

Gay Emilio

batsman

Holder Jason

all rounder

Home Jack

no information yet

Hose Adam

batsman

Jones Rob

batsman

Kahn Hishaam

no information yet

Lategan Dan

no information yet

Leede Bas de

all rounder

Libby Jake

batsman

Lees Alex

batsman

Mir Usama

bowler

Lewis Jon

bowler

Mohammed Isaac

no information yet

O'Connor George

no information yet

Pollock Ed

batsman

Roderick Gareth

wicket keeper

Minto James

no information yet

Mustard Haydon Samuel

no information yet

Singh Yadvinder

no information yet

Taylor Tom

all rounder

Virdi Amir

no information yet

Raine Ben

all rounder

Waite Matthew

all rounder

Rhodes Will

all rounder

Robinson Luke

no information yet

Team Form

Worcestershire Team Form

Worcestershire has not been able to do well in the current phases of the tournament. The team holds two wins and three losses in its last five games, as it now aims to regain its winning momentum. They have players such as Beyers Swanepoel, who has taken 7 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 36.14, and Brett D'Oliveira, who has scored 130 runs in 6 innings at an average of 21.66.

Durham Team Form

Durham has shown some strong performances in the current phases of the tournament. The team holds three wins and two losses in its last five games, as it now aims to end the group stages also with a win. They have players such as Shafiqullah Ghafari, who holds 9 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 35.44, and Colin Ackermann, who has scored 193 runs in 6 innings at an average of 38.60.

Worcestershire vs Durham

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County Ground, null

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Worcestershire

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1.81
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Durham

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

1.99

Worcestershire vs Durham Top Batters

Jake Libby is the highest run-scorer for Worcestershire in this tournament. He has been able to score 471 runs for the team in 7 innings at an average of 94.20.

Will Rhodes is also the highest run-scorer for Durham in this tournament. He has been able to score 310 runs for the team in 6 innings at an average of 77.50.

Worcestershire vs Durham Top Bowlers

Fateh Singh is the leading wicket-taker for Worcestershire this season. He has managed to take 15 wickets for the team in 7 innings at an average of 26.20.

Will Rhodes is the leading wicket-taker for Durham in this tournament. He has managed to take 12 wickets for the team in 6 innings at an average of 17.41.

Expert Prediction & Best Odds

Our last 5 predictions
WWDLL
Our Pick to Win:Worcestershire will win. Worcestershire has been strong against Durham in recent head-to-head matches.
Compare Odds:Durham to Win - 1.99
Worcestershire to Win - 1.81
Best Bet
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