West Delhi Lions vs North Delhi Strikers Delhi Premier League Match Prediction WES 49 % Chance of Winning NOR 51 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The next game in the Delhi Premier League is all set to be a thriller, as it will be West Delhi Lions going against North Delhi Strikers. This match will be played on 11 August at 7:00 PM IST at Arun Jaitley Stadium. West Delhi Lions will be looking at this game as an opportunity to come out victorious and rank up in the standings. On the other hand, North Delhi Strikers are heading to this game after winning their previous match against New Delhi Tigers by 7 wickets.

Who will win? West Delhi Lions North Delhi Strikers Vote 0 votes

Facts: West Delhi Lions lost their previous match against North Delhi Strikers by 11 runs.

Vikas Dixit, from North Delhi Strikers, has taken 5 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 16.80.

Ayush Doseja, from West Delhi Lions, has scored 148 runs in 3 innings at an average of 49.33.

West Delhi Lions vs North Delhi Strikers Chances of Winning

North Delhi Strikers will enter the next game against West Delhi Lions with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against West Delhi Lions, which could help them to win. They have players such as Sarthak Ranjan, who has scored 224 runs in 3 innings at an average of 74.67, and Vikas Dixit, who holds 5 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 16.80. On the other hand, West Delhi Lions will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, the team will be relying on its winning momentum to come out victorious. They have players such as Ayush Doseja, who has scored 148 runs in 3 innings at an average of 49.33, and Kulwant Khejroliya, who holds 6 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 12.66.

West Delhi Lions Chances of Winning: 49%

North Delhi Strikers Chances of Winning: 51%

West Delhi Lions vs North Delhi Strikers Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

West Delhi Lions have suffered some massive losses in this tournament. Despite having some good games to its name, the team is now looking for ways in which they could be able to regain their form and rank up in the standings. In the upcoming match against North Delhi Strikers, the team will aim to take revenge for the previous season loss. They have batsmen such as Ankit Rajesh Kumar, who has scored 92 runs in 3 innings at an average of 30.67, and Krish Yadav, who has scored 90 runs in 3 innings at an average of 30. Mayank Gusain has been able to take 5 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 15.

On the other hand, North Delhi Strikers have shown some strong performances in this tournament. The team holds two wins and just one loss in the four matches it has played this season, as they now aim to secure another win. Having a strong record against West Delhi Lions, they will be looking at this game as an opportunity to secure another win. They have batsmen such as Yash Bhatia, who has scored 162 runs in 3 innings at a strike rate of 172.34, and Bharat Sindhwani, who has scored 68 runs in 3 innings at a strike rate of 158.13. Mayank Dagar has been able to take 4 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 22.75.

Best Bookmakers for Sports Betting in India

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

West Delhi Lions vs North Delhi Strikers Match Toss Prediction

The match between West Delhi Lions and North Delhi Strikers will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium. This venue has already hosted a total of 20 T20Is, out of which 6 have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 14 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 149, but it falls to just 136 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between West Delhi Lions and North Delhi Strikers could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 80% chance of rain.

Heavy Thunderstorm 82% Humidity 28° - 31° C Temperature 13 kmph Wind Speed

Heavy Thunderstorm 82% Humidity 28° - 31° C Temperature 13 kmph Wind Speed

West Delhi Lions and North Delhi Strikers Player List

Playing WES NOR First Team Second Team no information yet

Team Form

West Delhi Lions Team Form

West Delhi Lions have also shown some mixed performances in this tournament. The team holds almost equal wins and losses in its recent games, as it aims to continue its winning momentum. They have players such as Mayank Gusain, who has scored 73 runs in 3 innings at a strike rate of 135.18, and Manan Bhardwaj, who holds 6 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 15.66.

North Delhi Strikers Team Form

North Delhi Strikers have shown some good performances in this tournament. The team holds two wins and just one loss in its last four games, as it now aims to secure another win. They have players such as Vaibhav Kandpal, who has scored 51 runs in 3 innings at an average of 17, and Arjun Rapria, who has taken 3 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 36.

West Delhi Lions vs North Delhi Strikers T20 Arun Jaitley Stadium, null West Delhi Lions Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now! North Delhi Strikers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now!

West Delhi Lions vs North Delhi Strikers Top Batters

Ayush Doseja is the highest run-scorer for West Delhi Lions this season. He has managed to score 148 runs in 3 innings for the team at an average of 49.33.

Sarthak Ranjan is the highest run-scorer for North Delhi Strikers in this tournament. He has been able to score 224 runs for the team in 3 innings at an average of 74.67.

West Delhi Lions vs North Delhi Strikers Top Bowlers

Kulwant Khejroliya is the leading wicket-taker for West Delhi Lions this season. He has managed to take 6 wickets for the team in 3 innings at an average of 12.66.

Vikas Dixit is the leading wicket-taker for North Delhi Strikers in this tournament. He has been able to take 5 wickets for the team in 3 innings at an average of 16.80.