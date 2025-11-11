FACTS

With 89 runs in 3 matches, Tim Robinson is the leading run-scorer for New Zealand in the ongoing series. Shai Hope has scored 542 runs in 17 T20I matches, averaging 31.88 this year.

New Zealand vs West Indies Chance of Winning

The Blackcaps are back at their best as they snatched another close victory by 9 runs in the 3rd T20I, taking a 2-1 lead in the series. Batting first, New Zealand posted a competitive total of 177/9, powered by a half-century from Devon Conway (56 runs off 34 balls) and a quickfire cameo from Daryl Mitchell (41 runs off 24 balls). Supporting knocks came from Tim Robinson (23 runs) and Rachin Ravindra (26 runs). Although they struggled to close out the innings on a high, it proved to be a good enough score for their bowlers to defend.

Ish Sodhi was once again the standout bowler with excellent figures of 3/34, while Jacob Duffy went about his business as usual, also bagging three wickets. Bracewell, Jamieson, and Santner picked up one wicket each. This clinical performance puts the Blackcaps on top, and they are now just one win away from clinching the series.

The visitors, West Indies, once again found themselves in a spot of bother. Similar to the 2nd T20I, they had a horrid time with the bat to begin the run chase, collapsing to 88-8 in 12.3 overs. However, Romario Shepherd and Shamar Springer, playing his first match of the series, had other ideas. The duo added a crucial 78 runs for the ninth wicket off just 39 balls, bringing them right back into the game, but ultimately, they could not close out the victory.

In the top order, only Alick Athanaze (31 runs) has shown some consistency, while the other batters have not been at their best. In the bowling department, only Matthew Forde has been impressive, picking up a total of 4 wickets. Akeal Hosein’s recent slump in form with the ball remains a huge concern for the visitors.

With the series at 2-1 in favour of New Zealand and considering the recent batting woes of the West Indies, the home team has the better chance of winning this contest.

New Zealand Chance of Winning: 65%

West Indies Chance of Winning: 35%

New Zealand vs West Indies Prediction & Tips 2025

Tim Robinson has scores of 23, 37 & 29 in the series so far he has been really consistent providing quick fire starts to New Zealand at the top of the order. Overall he has scored 89 runs in 3 matches, averaging 29.66 and is the leading run-scorer for the home side this series. We back Robinson to continue his good run of form in the 4th T20I and predict his score to be over 23 runs.

New Zealand vs West Indies Toss Prediction

Historically, the team batting first has won all four T20I matches played at Saxton Oval in Nelson. In the last three T20I matches, the teams batting first have also ended up on the winning side in the ongoing series. We predict the team that wins the toss will ideally look to bat first in this fixture and defend the target.

Weather Report

Nelson will experience cloudy weather and a bit of showers on Monday afternoon during the match hours with a cool temperature of around 18-19°C. Humidity levels will be at 74%, and light winds of 20 km/h are expected and a 57% chance of precipitation is forecast.

Cloudy Showers Mild Breeze

Cloudy Showers Mild Breeze

New Zealand and West Indies Player List

Recent Form

New Zealand Recent Form

The Black caps won two of their last three matches played in the series so far and hold a commanding 2-1 lead.

West Indies Recent Form

The Windies lost two of the last five T20I matches played recently and both the losses are against New Zealand where they are down 1-2 in the series.

New Zealand vs West Indies Head to Head

New Zealand and West Indies have squared off in 23 T20I matches to date. New Zealand holds the upper hand with 13 wins, while West Indies have only managed to win 6. Two matches ended in No Result, and three matches ended in a tie.

Matches Played: 23

New Zealand Won: 12

West Indies Won: 6

Tie: 3

No Result: 2

New Zealand vs West Indies Top Batters

Tim Robinson to be the Top Batter for New Zealand

Tim Robinson has scores of 23, 39 and 27 runs in the three matches he has played in the series so far—two very good and fast knocks where he has dominated against the West Indies bowlers, giving a good start to New Zealand. However, he couldn't really convert them into big scores. Having watched him bat in the series so far, we truly believe that a big knock is just around the corner for Robinson. We expect him to come good in this crucial game and score more runs than other batters for New Zealand in the 4th T20I.

Alick Athanaze to be the Top Batter for West Indies

The young left-handed batter has shown great courage and positive intent in tough batting conditions against the tall Kiwi fast bowlers. He scored 31 runs in the last match on a track where the rest of the batters from his side struggled. Overall this series, he has scored 80 runs in 3 matches, averaging 26.67. Though it might be a bit risky backing a top-order batter from the West Indies to score runs, we feel he is the right batter that you can back to be the top scorer for the West Indies.

New Zealand vs West Indies Top Bowlers

Jacob Duffy to be the Top Bowler for New Zealand

The tall, lanky fast bowler bowled a magnificent spell in the powerplay in the last match, and he finished with figures of 3/36. That's some top stuff! Duffy has picked up a total of six wickets in three matches this series and has been the top bowler in two of the matches. Given his current run of form with the ball, we back Duffy to be the top bowler for the Kiwi in the 4th T20I.

Matthew Forde to be the Top Bowler for West Indies

Matthew Forde is the only West Indies bowler to consistently trouble the New Zealand batters with his swing bowling, where he has hit the right line and length throughout the series. He has picked up a total of four wickets in three matches. Forde's role with the ball will be crucial in the Powerplay overs on a track that offers some swing for the fast bowlers. We are backing Forde to bowl a match-winning spell and be the top bowler for West Indies.