FACTS

With nine wickets, Nathan Ellis is the leading wicket taker for Australia in this series. With 140 runs, Abhishek Sharma is the leading run scorer for India in this series.

Australia vs India Chance of Winning

Australia headed into this series after impressive performances against South Africa and New Zealand. After the opening game was called off due to rain, they dominated the second game at Melbourne but have struggled to compete in the last two games. Australia head into this game needing a win to level the series.

India have been the best T20I side this year and they trailed the series 1-0 but managed to turn things around and have looked great since. India head into this game after back to back wins and another win would seal a series win. As per our calculations, India are favourites in the upcoming game.

Australia’ chances of winning - 44%

India’ chances of winning - 56%

Australia vs India Prediction Tips 2025

Tim David has arguably been the best T20 batter in the last 12 months as he has been consistent and even though he struggled in the last match, he is the leading run scorer for Australia in this series which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Shubman Gill had a solid outing in the last match as he scored 46 runs and was the leading run scorer for India in the game. He has scored 103 runs and is the second highest run scorer in this series which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Australia vs India Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game in the past. The last three of the four matches have been won by the team that have batted first regardless, both teams would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Brisbane during the game with minimum chances of any disruptions. Maximum temperature is expected to be 15C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 18C.

Partly Cloudy Showers Warm No Wind

Partly Cloudy Showers Warm No Wind

Australia and India Player List

Team Form

Australia Team Form

Australia won the second game in this series and took a 1-0 lead but since then they have lost back to back games and trail the series 2-1.

India Team Form

India have been impressive in T20Is in this calendar year, they head into this game after back to back wins and are 2-1 up in this series.

Australia vs India Head to Head

India have dominated this fixture against Australia in T20 format 22-12. India head into this game after back to back wins against Australia.

Head to Head

Australia: 12

India: 22

Australia vs India Top Batters

Mitchell Marsh to be Australia’ top batter

Mitchell Marsh was sensational in the ODI series against India and even though he has failed to hit heights, he has still been solid so far in this series, we expect him to play a key role in this game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Abhishek Sharma to be India’ top batter

Abhishek Sharma did not have a great game in the last outing but that doesn’t change the fact he has been sensational in this series and is the leading run scorer for India thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Australia vs India Top Bowlers

Nathan Ellis to be Australia’ top bowler

Nathan Ellis has been incredible in the series for Australia as he has been the standout bowler thus far. With nine wickets in three games he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Varun Chakaravarthy to be India’ top bowler

Varun Chakaravarthy had a solid game in the last outing as he ended the game with bowling figures of 1/26. Even though Chakaravarthy has struggled in this series, he is the leading wicket taker for India in this series which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.